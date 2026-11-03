Alaska and California election delays highlight urgent need for congressional action on uniform voting standards, voter roll maintenance and mail-in ballot procEssing efficiency.

Media organizations currently advise the public to exercise patience as midterm congressional races remain undecided, yet significant election result delays are not an inevitable part of the democratic process. These prolonged waits, particularly in states such as Alaska and California, stem directly from specific policy choices made by local jurisdictions rather than logistical impossibilities. While some news outlets describe these extended timelines as normal, such characterization ignores the systemic failures and regulatory gaps that allow vote tallies to remain uncertain for weeks.

Systemic Failures in California and Alaska

California exemplifies the consequences of disjointed election administration, taking approximately ten days to reach a ninety-five percent vote count threshold in the 2024 cycle. This delay is not accidental but results from a complex set of regulatory choices that prioritize continuous ballot acceptance over rapid verification. In contrast, Republican-led states such as Florida consistently deliver fast and reliable final results just hours after polls close, demonstrating that swift election outcomes are entirely achievable within the current framework.

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Alaska faces similar uncertainties, with votes still being counted and recounted weeks after the election, potentially delaying the confirmation of which party will control Congress starting in January. These situations highlight a growing disconnect between voter expectations and the reality of modern election administration. The variability in result timelines across different states creates unnecessary confusion and undermines public trust in the electoral process.

Voter Roll Maintenance and Ballot Processing

The root of California's inefficient system lies in its negligent maintenance of voter registration rolls, which directly contributes to processing backlogs. A June 2025 report from the U.S. Election Assistance Commission revealed that twenty California counties removed fifty or fewer inactive voters from their rolls between November 2022 and November 2024. This failure to update records stands in stark contrast to San Diego County, which removed over three hundred thousand voter registrations during the same period.

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The National Voter Registration Act of 1993 mandates that states make reasonable efforts to remove ineligible voters, yet many California counties make no effort to comply with this federal requirement. Consequently, some counties maintain more registered voters than eligible adults in the population, creating massive inefficiencies. The state mails ballots to all registered voters regardless of intent to vote, overwhelming processing centers and necessitating extensive manual verification.

Historical Standards and Regulatory Gaps

Historical data contradicts the narrative that long delays are standard practice in American elections. A recent analysis by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, covering elections dating back to 1948, shows that ninety-five percent of votes were counted by the Wednesday morning edition following an election for decades. This rapid turnaround represents the historical norm, a standard that modern jurisdictions have abandoned through self-imposed regulatory burdens.

Congress possesses the constitutional authority to establish uniform election standards, a power it exercised by setting the national presidential Election Day in 1845. Subsequent legislation extended uniform voting dates to the House in 1872 and the Senate in 1914. More recently, lawmakers passed the Help America Vote Act of 2002 and the Uniformed and Overseas Citizens Absentee Voting Act to improve election integrity, yet significant disparities remain.

Postal Service Analysis and Proposed Reforms

The United States Postal Service issued a 2024 post-election analysis report urging Congress to address the lack of uniformity in mail-in ballot procedures. The report noted that nearly eight thousand election jurisdictions operate under disparate laws that often fail to account for the practical realities of the mail system. This mismatch between legal deadlines and postal operations results in significant delays and confusion for voters and election officials alike.

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The United States Postal Service explicitly stated that many election laws were not established with postal operations in mind, leading to incompatible timeframes and deadlines. To rectify this, Congress should mandate that ballots arrive by Election Day, require advance processing of mail-in ballots, and insist on accurate, up-to-date voter rolls. These measures would align election administration with historical standards of efficiency and reliability.

The Path to Uniform Election Standards

Americans deserve prompt and trustworthy election results rather than explanations for avoidable administrative failures. States such as Florida have proven that efficient elections are possible when jurisdictions prioritize accuracy and speed over excessive safeguards that hinder timely verification. Congress must leverage its constitutional authority to make these efficient standards national, ensuring that Election Day actually means results are available on Election Day.

The current system of localized election rules creates a patchwork of efficiency that disadvantages voters and destabilizes democratic outcomes. By standardizing procedures for voter roll maintenance, ballot processing, and deadline enforcement, Congress can restore confidence in the electoral process. The time for gradual reform has passed; immediate legislative action is required to ensure that future elections are resolved with the speed and transparency that the American people expect.