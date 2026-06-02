As the House prepares to vote on War Powers Resolutions for Iran and Lebanon, the article stresses Congress's constitutional duty to halt unauthorized wars. It details the human cost in Lebanon and the deep US-Israel operational integration, while urging public action through phone calls to representatives. The piece also highlights the importance of independent journalism in holding power accountable, using Common Dreams as an example of a donor-supported outlet resisting corporate influence.

The article criticizes the executive branch's unchecked war powers, economic mismanagement, and damage to democratic institutions, urging Congress to reassert its constitutional authority . It focuses on upcoming votes in the House of Representatives for two War Powers Resolution s: one regarding Iran and another concerning Lebanon .

The Iran resolution, House Concurrent Resolution 86 introduced by Rep. Gregory Meeks, aims to oppose unauthorized military action by the Trump administration in coordination with Israel. A Senate version, Senate Joint Resolution 185, has also advanced. The Lebanon resolution, House Concurrent Resolution 84, sponsored by Rep.

Barbara Lee and Delia Ramirez, seeks to halt US involvement in Israel's campaign that has caused extensive civilian casualties. The text details how the US has provided integral support to Israel's operations, violating the War Powers Act of 1973, and calls on citizens to contact their representatives. It also includes a plea for donations to the independent media outlet Common Dreams, framing the struggle against corporate-controlled media and war profiteering as part of a larger fight for democracy.

The piece underscores that even if vetoed, congressional opposition would record dissent and signal to allied nations that US support is not guaranteed. Historical precedent is cited from the first Trump term when War Powers Resolutions on Yemen contributed to a ceasefire despite vetoes. The overall tone is urgent, portraying the war machine as operating on autopilot unless voters apply pressure.

The donation appeal emphasizes Common Dreams' independence from corporate interests and its mission to inform and inspire change, noting heightened threats to its sustainability





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