Congress Must Act to Ensure Hospitals are Better Prepared for the Next Health Emergency

The article emphasizes the need for prompt action from Congress to address the shortcomings in hospital preparedness during health emergencies, highlighting the critical role of real-time data sharing and incentive structures to ensure optimal resource allocation and patient access.

The article discusses the shortcomings in hospital preparedness during the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic and proposes measures to improve hospital resource management. It highlights the need for better data sharing between hospitals and the federal government to direct patients to appropriate sites during emergencies.

The current federal guidance requires hospitals to transmit data about dwindling resources to federal authorities only once a week. This leaves governments and hospitals without the real-time information needed to effectively allocate and utilize resources. The article also points out that rural communities, black patients, lower-income residents, and those with chronic conditions suffered the worst of the shortage, which was exacerbated by the lack of incentives for coordination and information sharing.

To address these issues, Congress can consider reauthorizing the Pandemic and All-Hazards Preparedness Act and incorporate the ICU Bed Act, a bipartisan proposal that would require Medicare-participating hospitals to join a regional, real-time data-sharing system and maintain patient transfer strategies. The act would also authorize federal Hospital Preparedness Program grants for this purpose and extend the preparedness funding through 2031. Improved hospital resource management can lead to more effective patient flow distribution and improved financial outcomes.

For instance, GE HealthCare’s Oregon statewide capacity system, The Queen’s Health Systems in Hawaii, and Tampa General Hospital attributed $3 million, $20 million, and $40 million in savings, respectively, to improved efficiency through automation, institutional command centers, and strategic patient flow





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