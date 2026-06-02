Congress members decry 'miserable' conditions at Adelanto ICE facility amid hunger strike

Three California congress members visited the Adelanto ICE Processing Center, detailing alleged inhumane conditions, including unsafe water, lack of medical care, and a hunger strike by detainees. Private operator GEO Group and DHS deny the allegations.

Three U.S. Congress members from California visited the Adelanto ICE Processing Center and condemned the conditions inside, citing accounts from detained men who are participating in an ongoing hunger strike to protest alleged inhumane treatment.

Representative Judy Chu, D-Pasadena, who has been visiting the facility since 2014, stated that conditions have never improved and have actually worsened over time. During a press conference on June 1, 2026, held across from the detention facility, she described numerous grievances including unsafe drinking water, lack of medical care, and substandard food. One detainee showed a cyst on the back of his head that had been growing for seven months without treatment.

The congress members presented a petition signed by 150 detainees listing 13 complaints, such as uncooked chicken, brown salad, old eggs, and uncooked rice, as well as weeks-long delays for medical care. Some detainees were reportedly threatened with solitary confinement for participating in the strike. The facility houses 1,700 men held for immigration violations. Representative Pete Aguilar, D-San Bernardino, asserted that the unlivable conditions are intentional, calling the treatment cruel and accusing the administration of making cruelty a point.

Representative Jimmy Gomez, D-Los Angeles, noted that five detainees have died since last September, emphasizing that no one should die while in government custody. Supporters held posters with the names and faces of those deceased. The GEO Group, the private operator of Adelanto, rejected the allegations as baseless and politically motivated, claiming they have supported federal immigration enforcement for 40 years.

The Department of Homeland Security denied the hunger strike and abuse, stating that all detainees receive three meals a day, adequate water, and access to phones. DHS claimed that ICE has higher detention standards than most U.S. prisons. The hunger strike began on May 15 with over 40 participants, later joined by 20 more from the adjacent Desert View Annex, demanding medical care, nutritious food, accountability for deaths, bond reform, and the right to organize without retaliation.

Activists continue to call for the shutdown of the Adelanto facilities. The congress members pledged to continue oversight and advocate for humane treatment of detainees. The conditions at Adelanto have long been a point of controversy, with previous reports of neglect and abuse. The current hunger strike has drawn renewed attention to the plight of immigrants in detention, highlighting systemic issues within the immigration enforcement system.

The congress members urged federal authorities to address the grievances and ensure basic human rights are upheld. They also called for an independent investigation into the deaths and conditions at the facility. Community groups and advocates echoed these demands, organizing rallies and legal actions to pressure the government. The situation remains tense, with detainees risking solitary confinement to protest.

The outcome of the strike may hinge on public pressure and political will, as the facility continues to operate under scrutiny. The congress members emphasized that immigration detention should not be punitive, and that the conditions violate both domestic and international standards. They vowed to introduce legislation to improve oversight and accountability for private detention facilities.

Meanwhile, detainees continue to face uncertainty, hoping their strike will lead to meaningful change. The broader debate over immigration reform and enforcement remains unresolved, but the spotlight on Adelanto could influence policy discussions. The congress members called on the public to support humane treatment and to hold elected officials accountable. They stressed that the health and safety of all individuals in custody must be prioritized, regardless of their legal status.

The hunger strike represents a desperate plea for dignity, and the response from authorities will be closely watched. As the strike continues, the risk to detainees' health increases, making timely resolution critical. The congress members plan to return to the facility and maintain pressure until conditions improve. The coalition of advocates and lawmakers remains committed to ending the suffering at Adelanto and ensuring that such abuses are not repeated elsewhere.

The statement from GEO and DHS contrasts sharply with the accounts from detainees and witnesses, leaving many questions unanswered. Independent verification of conditions is needed to determine the truth. The congress members have called for unannounced inspections and third-party monitoring. The hunger strike is a nonviolent protest, but it carries significant risks for those involved.

The facility's administration must find ways to address grievances without retaliation. The broader community watches with concern, hoping that justice and compassion prevail





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Adelanto ICE Processing Center Hunger Strike Immigration Detention Congress Members Inhumane Conditions

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