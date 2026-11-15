Congress' incoming wealthiest member vows to crack down on politicians getting rich in office

Joe Strada said he plans to crack down on congressional insider trading and politicians enriching themselves, drawing on his rise from bowling alley mechanic.

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Rep. -elect Joe Strada, R-Fla. , poised to become the wealthiest member of Congress, told Fox News Digital that he plans to crack down on politicians who enrich themselves while serving in public office when he takes office in January. Strada, who went from working as a bowling alley mechanic to owning a nationwide HVAC company, is expected to become Congress' richest member,"We need to make sure that we hold politicians accountable," Strada told Fox News Digital.

Also read Washington colleges fail 97% of students in career guidance as new Strada report exposes workforce gap

"Nobody, and I mean nobody, should get rich in public office. We're there to serve the American people.

""If you want to get rich, stay in the private sector. I went into business to get rich, not Washington, D.C. I'm going to Washington, D.C. , to serve the American people," he continued.

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Strada pointed to his own rise from a blue-collar worker to a successful businessman as proof that the American Dream remains achievable, arguing that excessive government intervention has made it harder for others to follow a similar path.

"I started with nothing. I was a handyman at a bowling alley. If I can do it, other everyday Americans can. Government needs to get out of their way and help them succeed," Strada said.

"It's so important to give people opportunity to succeed and achieve their version of the American dream, and now it's time to open that up. " "That's what I plan to do in Washington, D.C. , give every American the opportunity they need to succeed, prosper, open a small business and start a career," he added.democratic socialism "I think it's important to show people the opportunity.

The talking points of ‘free this, free that’ sounds great, but we do not want to suppress the American people. We instead want to show them that their goals and ambitions are achievable," Strada said.

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"It was achievable for me. I never went to college, the thought of college was not even in conversation with my parents. Going to college for me was unachievable," he added. Strada said his early work experience taught him the importance of discipline and perseverance, values he believes should be emphasized to younger generations.

"I knew I had to work, and I worked hard," Strada said, adding that young Americans could benefit from a greater emphasis on work ethic. "I think if we can instill that in young people today, they'd be better off. "as a major obstacle preventing Americans from achieving financial independence, pledging to pursue federal deregulation, lower construction material costs and workforce development initiatives to make homeownership more accessible. "Housing cost is ridiculous.

I have so many examples of ways we can still build a high-quality home for substantially less money, and more Americans could live out their dream of owning a home," Strada said.