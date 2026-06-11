Congress Heights Metro Station Redevelopment and New Public Library

A joint project between Metro and the District of Columbia to build a 23,000-square-foot library and upgrade transit infrastructure at Congress Heights station.

The Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority, known as Metro, and the District of Columbia have officially unveiled a comprehensive joint development initiative located at the Congress Heights station.

This strategic partnership aims to fundamentally reshape the local landscape by introducing a state-of-the-art DC Public Library and implementing critical upgrades to the existing transit infrastructure. At the heart of this project is the construction of a new 23,000-square-foot public library, which will serve as a vital community anchor, providing residents with unprecedented access to educational tools, social services, and professional opportunities. To facilitate this vision, the District is committing 15 million dollars toward transit and infrastructure enhancements.

These investments are designed to bolster economic growth and housing goals while improving the overall multimodal connectivity to the massive 183-acre St. Elizabeths East development and its neighboring communities. One of the most significant physical changes involves the complete reconfiguration of the Congress Heights bus loop. By replacing and redesigning this area, the city will be able to extend Sycamore Street and 13th Street down to Alabama Avenue SE, thereby streamlining traffic flow and increasing accessibility.

The revamped transit hub will feature an array of modern amenities, including seven dedicated bus bays and two layover spaces to optimize operations. Furthermore, the project includes the installation of new bus shelters, improved street lighting, wider sidewalks, a modern traffic signal at the loop exit, and convenient curbside pick-up and drop-off zones.

This structural overhaul was a necessary precursor to the library's construction, as it cleared the land required for the new facility, which is scheduled to begin construction later this year. The upcoming library is a massive upgrade over the current Parklands-Turner Library, which has long struggled with capacity issues in its modest 5,000-square-foot footprint. The new facility will provide specialized zones for children, teenagers, and adults, ensuring that all age groups have a welcoming environment for learning.

Beyond traditional book lending, the library will be a hub for modern creativity and professional development. It will house a dedicated co-working area, a makerspace lab for hands-on projects, focus rooms for quiet study, and sophisticated recording and editing studios tailored for music and podcasting.

The architectural vision is being brought to life by the design-build team of Perkins + Will Architects and Turner Construction, aiming to create a space that signals to the community that their intellectual curiosity and ideas are deeply valued. This initiative is part of a much larger, decade-long effort led by Mayor Muriel Bowser to transform the historic St. Elizabeths East campus into a thriving, mixed-use destination.

The vision for the campus includes a blend of residential housing, retail outlets, world-class sports and entertainment venues, and significant healthcare investments. By integrating a full-service library directly into the Metro station environment, the city is effectively turning a transit point into a front door for opportunity in Ward 8. This project also mirrors Metro's broader strategy of partnering with the DC Public Library, as seen in the upcoming plans for a new library at the Deanwood station.

Through its wider joint development program, Metro has successfully facilitated over 60 projects across the region, which have collectively generated more than 230 million dollars in annual tax revenue while expanding the availability of jobs and community spaces





PoPville / 🏆 435. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Congress Heights DC Public Library WMATA Urban Planning St. Elizabeths East

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

LAPD officer hit in ballistic vest, suspect wounded as shots exchanged after Boyle Heights pursuitAn LAPD officer was hit in the ballistic vest when police and a gunman exchanged fire after a police pursuit in Boyle Heights, police said.

Read more »

Policeman and armed suspect injured in Boyle Heights shootout after police chaseA police chase that began in Vernon ended in Boyle Heights with a shootout leaving one officer and one armed suspect wounded. The suspect allegedly fled a crashed vehicle and opened fire on officers. The officer was shot but his ballistic vest stopped the bullet. The suspect suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was unconscious when transported to hospital. Dozens of evidence markers were placed at the scene.

Read more »

Officer shot after pursuing a stolen vehicle in Boyle HeightsThe pursuit of the stolen car began in the South Los Angele area, but it ended in Boyle Heights, law enforcement sources told NBC4 Investigates.

Read more »

Mid-City Go free ride service helps hundreds in City Heights and North ParkMid-City Go provides free rides within City Heights and North Park, serving 514+ riders and 10,000+ trips since launching last year.

Read more »