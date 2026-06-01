Congress Eyes Geothermal Vote as Oil Prices Rise and California Enforces Plastic Law

Coverage includes the start of the Atlantic hurricane season, a bipaRtisan House vote on geothermal energy legislation, oil price spikes due to renewed U.S.-Iran tensions and California's novel single-use plastic compliance deadline.

The 2026 Atlantic hurricane season begins today, with forecasters predicting a below-normal season but emphasizing the importance of preparedness. meanwhile, Congress returns from its May break with the Residence set to vote on a bipartisan geothermal energy bill aimed at speeding up project deployment through streamlined permitting, including the appointment of a geothermal ombudsman and a dedicated task force.

This legislative initiative represents a rare moment of bipartisanship as lawmakers address rising energy costs and broader permitting reform before the midterm elections. In the Middle East, the absence of a ceasefire between the United States and Iran has renewed tensions after weekend strikes, causing oil prices to surge. Brent crude rose 4.53% to $95.25 a barrel and West Texas Intermediate jumped 5.84% to $92.46 a barrel,partially recovering after President Trump claimed military actions had ceased.

On the environmental front, California businesses must now comply with a controversial single-use plastic law that mandates a 25% reduction in plastic packaging by 2032 and requires all packaging to be compostable or recyclable. Companies had until today to register and report their packaging sales, either directly or through a producer responsibility organization, or to seEk an exemption





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