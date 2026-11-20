Democratic lawmakers urge immediate action to end Trump's fuel blockade and decades-long embargo on Cuba, citing humanitarian crises and military threats.

Representative Rashida Tlaib has issued a direct call to the incoming Democratic majority in Congress, demanding immediate legislative action to dismantle the Trump administration's policies targeting Cuba. Tlaib emphasized that lawmakers must prioritize ending the fuel blockade, blocking potential military interventions, and finally abolishing the US embargo that has imposed economic warfare on the Cuban population for more than half a century.

Tlaib Demands End to Fuel Blockade and Military Threats

In a statement released on Friday, Tlaib outlined the urgent need for the new Democratic majority to act without delay. She argued that the Trump administration is currently strangling the Cuban people through a combination of energy restrictions and hostile rhetoric. Her demands focus on three specific areas: lifting the fuel blockade imposed in January, preventing unauthorized military action, and terminating the embargo that has stifled Cuba's economic growth for over six decades.

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The fuel blockade, implemented by the Trump administration in January, has exacerbated existing humanitarian challenges on the island. Cuba's aging electrical grid was already prone to frequent power outages before the new restrictions. Since the blockade began, these outages have become catastrophic, disrupting essential services and deepening the suffering of the island's roughly 9.4 million residents.

Humanitarian Crisis Deepens as Energy Shortages Worsen

The consequences of the energy crisis are becoming increasingly severe for civilians across the island. The country has experienced at least seven distinct shortages as electric pumps lose power, leading to critical failures in water and food distribution systems. The US embassy has warned of a corresponding increase in diarrheal illness, highlighting the direct link between energy policy and public health.

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Energy shortages have also severely disrupted food production and storage capabilities. Without reliable electricity, refrigeration systems fail, and agricultural processing is halted, contributing to broader scarcity. These logistical failures compound the difficulties faced by Cuban households, who are already navigating a strained economy and limited access to imported goods.

Experts and Lawmakers Push for War Powers Resolution

Michael Galant, a senior research and outreach associate at the Center for Economic and Policy Research, has urged congressional Democrats to make ending the blockade a top priority when they assume power. Galant suggested that Congress should begin by voting on a war powers resolution that bars the unauthorized use of military force against Cuba, including the enforcement of the current blockade.

Galant noted that if the new Congress takes office in 2027, it could pass discrete measures to alleviate deprivation, such as terminating the January national emergency declaration that underpins many of the recent restrictions. He recommended that Democrats attach these measures to must-pass legislation, such as the annual defense authorization bill, to make it harder for the president to veto them.

MCGovern Warns Against Military Invasion and Rubio's Influence

Representative Jim McGovern reinforced these calls during a speech on Wednesday, urging his colleagues to end both the fuel blockade and the broader US embargo. McGovern, who cosponsored a Cuba war powers resolution earlier this year, described Cuba as a neighbor with intertwined histories and futures. He argued that the Trump administration's strategy mirrors the starvation tactics used in Leningrad in 1942, accusing the current leadership of trying to starve the Cuban population.

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McGovern specifically criticized Senator Marco Rubio, describing him as a viceroy of US policy who seeks to become the caudillo of Cuba. He asserted that true liberation requires dropping the embargo, which he characterized as cruel and inefficient after 60 years of operation. McGovern insisted that if Trump and Rubio wish to invade, they must seek congressional approval and explain to American voters why they should fund another war.

Political Context and Next Steps for the Incoming Majority

The Trump administration has hinted at military action against Cuba, with President Trump stating he wanted to resolve the situation before leaving office. These threats follow the January fuel blockade, which was part of a broader effort to oust Cuba's communist government. The combination of economic pressure and military posturing has intensified calls for legislative intervention from both policy experts and elected officials.

As the incoming Democratic majority prepares to take control of Congress, the pressure is mounting to address these issues immediately. Lawmakers are expected to focus on rolling back the January national emergency declaration and other restrictive measures. The goal is not only to end the current strangulation of the Cuban economy but also to initiate a long-term strategy for normalizing relations and ending the embargo that has harmed Cuban civilians for generations.