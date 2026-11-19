Democratic lawmakers face intense pressure to block funding for operations in Iran before the December 11 government shutdown deadline, as critics argue proposed war powers resolutions are insufficient to end the conflict.

Hakeem Jeffries faces mounting criticism as anti-war advocates and progressive lawmakers demand that the Democratic majority use its constitutional power of the purse to block funding for President Donald Trump's military operations in Iran. With the December 11 government funding deadline approaching, Reps. Ro Khanna and Rep. Ro Khanna are leading a charge to ensure no taxpayer money supports offensive operations against Iran. Critics argue that any strategy avoiding direct funding cuts amounts to political theater rather than a genuine effort to stop the conflict.

Congressional Leaders Debate Funding and War Powers

Hakeem Jeffries, the incoming Democratic speaker, has stated that ending the war should be an immediate priority for the new majority. However, he has strategically avoided committing to holding up the next month's funding package to cut off the money flow. Earlier this week, Jeffries suggested Democrats might seek a continuing resolution to fund the government until February and address war funding later. He proposed an entirely different course of action that does not involve using the power of the purse, but instead passing another war powers resolution.

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The distinction between these approaches has become the central point of contention in Washington. During a meeting in Washington, DC, on Tuesday, Jeffrey Goldberg, editor-in-chief of a prominent magazine, asked Hakeem Jeffries whether ending the war meant stopping funding for operations in the Gulf. Hakeem Jeffries responded that it means a cessation of hostilities and argued that a war powers resolution is the tool to achieve that. He suggested that passing such a resolution and putting it on the president's desk would be a powerful political statement, even if vetoed.

Critics Denounce Proposed Strategy as Ineffective Theater

Anti-war advocates have strongly condemned this strategy. Jamal Abdi, president of the National Iranian American Council, argued that if the Democratic plan is to pass another war powers resolution instead of blocking funds, it results in a lot of noise and process to say they tried while actually doing nothing. He stated that promises to end the war are a lie if Democrats do not block the funding President Donald Trump wants. Jamal Abdi explained that Congress has already passed such a resolution and the White House does not consider it binding. He argued that if Democrats are serious about that strategy, they need to take the matter to court.

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Sen. Michael Bennet, a Democrat from Colorado, plans to introduce an amendment to the funding bill stating that none of the funds can support combat activities against Iran unless Congress authorizes them. Other lawmakers have also said they plan to oppose any continuing resolution that does not explicitly block funding for the war. They argue that passing a measure prohibiting funds for offensive operations in Iran would defy the demands of Americans who want this war to end immediately. They contend that the war was launched illegally and continues to operate without congressional authorization.

Human and Economic Costs Drive Urgency for Action

The push to stop funding is driven by significant human and economic costs associated with the conflict. The war has already claimed the lives of at least twenty-three US service members and over one thousand seven hundred Iranian civilians. Lawmakers argue that these ongoing operations are significantly driving up prices for already struggling Americans and devastating the global economy. Ro Khanna and other representatives emphasize that Congress must use its constitutional power of the purse to ensure that not another cent of taxpayer money goes toward prolonging this war.

Donald Trump has indicated he will veto any war powers resolution passed by the incoming Democratic majority. Critics point out that Democrats will not have the sixty-seven votes in the Senate to override such a veto. Therefore, they argue that passing a resolution that goes to the president's desk for signature and subsequent veto is merely a performative act. They assert that this approach refuses to use real power to get the job done and fails to meet the urgent demands for peace.

Upcoming Legislative Deadlines and Potential Outcomes

The situation is critical as Congress faces the task of approving a funding package to maintain government operations before the December 11 deadline. If the Democratic majority fails to include explicit prohibitions on funding for offensive operations in Iran, anti-war critics believe they will have failed to deliver on their campaign promises. The debate highlights a deep split within the party between those willing to use procedural tools like war powers resolutions and those demanding immediate fiscal blockades. The outcome will determine whether Congress exercises its constitutional authority to check executive war powers or allows current military engagements to continue unimpeded by fiscal constraints.