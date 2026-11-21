Rep. Sara Jacobs says her bill would require local approval of any data center on the Navy-owned property.

Ship under construction and repair at General Dynamics NASSCO shipyard and Naval Base San Diego. in San Diego, CA. The photo was taken from a U.S. Navy MH-60S Seahawk Helicopter assigned to the “Merlins” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 3.

San Diego’s Congressional Democrats announced that they’ll introduce legislation to require local support of a controversial data center before it could be built on federal land downtown.passed an emergency ban on data centersDuring the vote, Councilmember Sean Elo-Rivera called on Congress to help the city prevent the data center from coming to town. By Thursday, Reps. Sara Jacobs, Scott Peters, Mike Levin and Juan Vargas announced their bill.

Also read San Diego County sheriff pushes for new $1B North County jail as advocates urge alternatives

“The key thing for me is that wherever data centers are going, local communities should have a say,” Jacobs said. The Navy selected Manchester to build the military a new command center building in exchange for permission to redevelop the rest of the 70-acre site. Back in 2024, ManchesterJacobs, who serves on the House Armed Services Committee, said the bill would only apply to the NAVWAR site. Congress returns for several weeks before the holidays after the midterms.

Advertisement

If the bill doesn’t make it before recess and the new Congress is installed, Jacobs said she’ll attempt to introduce it in the next National Defense Authorization Act. That’s a yearly federal law that sets the budget and policies for the Department of Defense.

“Politics on data centers in general has changed so dramatically that Republicans and Democrats both recognize the need for local support on these projects,” Jacobs said.