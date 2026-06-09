Congress Approves Massive Multi-Year Funding for ICE and Border Patrol After Partisan Standoff

Congress has passed a bill providing tens of billions in multi-year funding for Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Border Patrol, bypassing Democratic attempts to attach reform conditions. The measure, approved along party lines, allocates $60 billion total to the agencies through fiscal year 2029, with few spending restrictions, effectively insulating them from congressional oversight for the remainder of President Trump's term.

Federal agencies responsible for immigration enforcement are set to receive tens of billions more dollars after Congress voted to fund them not just for the year, but through the rest of President Trump's term.

For Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Border Patrol, this marks the second multi-billion dollar infusion of money to the agencies in the last year, muscled through by Republicans alone. The measure passed by a vote of 214 to 212 in the House, after a 115-day standoff over immigration policy.

The standoff began after federal officers shot and killed two protesters in Minneapolis earlier this year, prompting Democrats to refuse backing more funding for ICE and Border Patrol to force changes to enforcement tactics. As negotiations failed, Republicans used a special procedure known as reconciliation to bypass Democrats and fund the agencies without agreeing to any reforms.

In the Senate, one Republican joined all Democrats in an unsuccessful attempt to block the measure, highlighting a Republican caucus continuing to endorse Trump's immigration agenda while Democrats warn Congress has ceded its oversight ability by providing funds with few restrictions. The legislation gives ICE more than three times its last annual budget. Though intended to cover three years, the money comes with few stipulations on spending, unlike traditional annual appropriations.

The measure includes lump sums that must be spent by the end of fiscal year 2029: $38 billion for ICE to hire, pay, train, and equip officers and agents, including $7 billion for Homeland Security Investigations and $31 billion for enforcement work such as hiring attorneys, supporting local law enforcement coordination, and technology like body cameras. Additionally, $22 billion is allocated for Border Patrol to pay, train, recruit, and equip agents, with $13 billion specifically for enforcement work.

Other parts of the Department of Homeland Security did include provisions for body cameras, oversight of detention centers, and deescalation training. However, the separate funding for ICE and Border Patrol lacks the reforms Democrats demanded, such as requiring judicial warrants to enter homes and prohibiting masks, and also omits bipartisan measures like mandatory body cameras for officers.

This standoff ends without Democrats achieving the reforms they pressed for, and the agencies will be insulated from further appropriations pressure for three years. Both ICE and CBP received a massive influx of funding last year, also passed via reconciliation, allowing them to continue operating even as Democrats withheld annual funding for several months. This surge of money limits congressional oversight. Senator Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, was the only Republican to vote against the measure in the Senate.

She argued that funding for three fiscal years instead of one weakens the normal budgeting process and reduces Congress' ability to apply checks on immigration policy for the remainder of this administration and into the next. Other Republicans claim they had no choice after Democrats used funding as leverage to extract reforms, leading to this unprecedented use of reconciliation to bypass normal legislative procedures and provide long-term funding with minimal oversight.





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