Congress approves $70 billion multi-year funding for ICE and CBP after partisan standoff

A new bill provides approximately $70 billion in multi-year funding for Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Customs and Border Protection, ending a 115-day stalemate. Republicans used budget reconciliation to pass the measure without Democratic support, delivering a victory for Trump's immigration agenda while Democrats warn of diminished oversight.

Congress has approved a significant funding package that allocates approximately $70 billion to immigration enforcement agencies, specifically Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and Customs and Border Protection (CBP).

This legislation, passed through a partisan process, provides multi-year funding that spans the remainder of President Trump's term. The bill represents a major victory for the Republican agenda, which continues to align closely with the administration's immigration enforcement priorities. Democrats, who had sought to leverage the appropriations process to force reforms, warn that the deal effectively cedes congressional oversight by delivering large sums of money with minimal conditions.

The vote brings an end to a protracted 115-day standoff that began after federal officers shot and killed two protesters in Minneapolis, an incident that intensified Democratic demands for changes to enforcement practices. The funding package includes $38 billion for ICE, with $7 billion earmarked for Homeland Security Investigations and $31 billion for broader immigration enforcement activities. This encompasses hiring and training additional officers, supporting local law enforcement partnerships, and investing in technology such as body cameras.

An additional $22 billion is directed to CBP for personnel costs, recruitment, and equipment, including $13 billion specifically for immigration enforcement operations. While the legislation does provide some funding for other Department of Homeland Security components and includes limited provisions-such as body camera purchases and de-escalation training-it omits key reforms that had Democratic support, including requirements for judicial warrants to enter homes and prohibitions on officers wearing masks.

The absence of these measures means the agencies will operate without the accountability mechanisms that were central to the negotiations. Republican leaders justified the use of budget reconciliation-a procedural tool that bypasses the need for Democratic votes in the Senate-as a necessary response to Democratic refusal to provide annual funding without reform conditions. House Budget Chair Jodey Arrington framed the package as a straightforward effort to fund agencies at inflation-adjusted levels for three years, thereby avoiding future standoffs.

However, Senator Lisa Murkowski of Alaska was the sole Republican to oppose the bill, cautioning that funding agencies for three years instead of one undermines the traditional budgeting process and weakens congressional capacity to check executive power. Her concerns highlight the long-term implications of this approach, which insulates ICE and CBP from annual appropriations scrutiny until at least fiscal year 2029.

The agencies had already received a similar multi-year infusion last year, also passed via reconciliation, allowing them to continue operations despite Democratic holds on regular appropriations. This new package further entrenches a model where massive, minimally restricted funding streams are secured through partisan maneuvers, limiting future congressional leverage over immigration enforcement policy





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