Congo's National Football Team Makes Stylish World Cup Return in Custom Leopard-Print Attire

The Democratic Republic of Congo's national team, The Leopards, returned to the FIFA World Cup after a 52-year absence with a striking fashion statement. The squad arrived wearing coordinated black suits with bold leopard-print lapels, designed by Alvin JMAK, along with crisp white shirts, black ties, and gold panther brooches. Several players also carried Louis Vuitton luggage, creating a buzz on social media for their confident, culture-forward presentation.

The Democratic Republic of Congo ’s national team, known as The Leopards , made a historic return to the FIFA World Cup stage in 2026 — their first appearance in 52 years — and they arrived in unmistakable style.

The squad touched down in coordinated black suits featuring bold leopard-print lapels, courtesy of emerging designer Alvin JMAK. The look was equal parts sartorial and symbolic, with the leopard print nodding directly to the team’s nickname and national identity. The ensembles were completed with crisp white dress shirts, black ties, and gold panther brooches, while several players carried Louis Vuitton luggage, adding to the elevated arrival aesthetic.

The look quickly captured attention across social media, with fans and fashion observers alike celebrating the team’s confident, culture-forward presentation before a single ball was kicked. Best Dressed at the 2026 NBA Finals: Timothée Chalamet, Kylie Jenner, Taylor Swift, Nas, Taraji P. Henson, and More Azzy Milan and Dad Fat Joe Step Out in Louis Vuitton and a $250K Hermès Faubourg Birkin Bag at the New York Knicks NBA Finals





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