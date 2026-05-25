Congo's Ebola Outbreak Sparks Widespread Anger and Underprepared Health Staff

In eastern Congo, aid workers risk life and limb as they try to spread awareness about Ebola as the outbreak continues to spread with no vaccine or treatment available. The authorities are facing numerous challenges in this volatile region where armed groups have killed thousands of people and displaced many more in recent years. The World Health Organization reports that the outbreak now has over 900 suspected cases and more than 220 suspected deaths.

Aid workers risk life and limb as they try to spread awareness about Ebola in eastern Congo where no vaccine or treatment is available, amid angry and suspicious residents who have attacked and abused them.

The World Health Organization reports that the outbreak now has over 900 suspected cases and more than 220 suspected deaths. The authorities are facing numerous challenges in this volatile region where armed groups have killed thousands of people and displaced many more in recent years. The story has highlighted the need to regain trust among the traumatized population who are wary of outsiders, even those trying to contain the rapidly spreading outbreak





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Congo Ebola Outbreak Anger And Suspicion Health Workers Aid Workers Vaccines Treatment Armed Groups World Health Organization Eastern Congo Ebola Virus Bundibugyo Type

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