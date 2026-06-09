Congo's Ebola outbreak rises to 100 deaths out of 550 cases after a month

At least 100 people have died from Ebola less than a month after authorities declared an outbreak of the disease in eastern Congo.

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Finicky zipper? Anticonsumerist Repair Cafes urge you to fix it instead of pitch itAt the Kaaba during Hajj, a photographer captures sense of unity and devotionIn Brazil’s Cerrado region, Indigenous fire practices reshape wildfire strategyAccessorize with earplugs at this summer's concerts so you can enjoy more music in the futureSome people tape their mouths shut at night. Doctors wish they wouldn'tApple has unveiled its iPhone 17 lineup, including the first iPhone Air.

Here's what's newA new kind of date makes personal to-do lists a reason to get together with friendsPope's historic speech to Spain's parliament demands respect for migrants and gets 7-minute ovationHulk Hogan murió por causas naturales, indica informe policial de Florida





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Congo Hospital Staff Lament Poor Compensation Amid Ebola OutbreakHealth workers in Mongbwalu, Congo, are struggling with poor compensation as they treat an influx of patients during the Ebola outbreak.

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Health workers at the epicenter of Congo's Ebola outbreak labor with little pay or restHealth workers inside Mongbwalu, the epicenter of Congo's outbreak, say they are working with little pay or rest.

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Health workers at the epicenter of Congo’s Ebola outbreak labor with little pay or restHealth authorities believe the outbreak, which took the eastern region of Congo by surprise after spreading silently for weeks without detection, started in the bustling mining area of Mongbwalu.

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Congo says Ebola deaths top 100 as armed groups threaten responseDemocratic Republic of Congo on Monday said confirmed Ebola deaths had climbed ​to 101 and that the presence of armed groups was continuing to hinder the response in the hardest-hit province.

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