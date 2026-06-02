Congo's Ebola Fight Relies on Kitchen Heroes Amid Food Crisis

In Bunia, Congo, a local cook's daily meals for Ebola patients and health workers have become essential to the outbreak response, highlighting the intersection of nutrition, health care and humanitarian aid in a region already plagued by conflict and severe food insecurity.

In the town of Bunia, deep in the Ituri province of the Democratic Republic of Congo , a modest kitchen has become a lifeline for patients battling a deadly Ebola outbreak.

Arlette Basekawike, a local cook, spends long hours in a small shed attached to the Evangelical Medical Center (CEM), preparing nourishing meals for both the infected and the medical staff who tend to them. Clad in a pink bonnet that keeps her hair out of the food, she dishes out porridge, omelets and fresh bread for breakfast, followed by hearty lunches and dinners that often feature grilled fish, fufu-a mashed plantain staple- and fruit for dessert.

"Even though the patients have this disease, they still feel better when they eat, and the doctors have the energy to treat the sick and give them medication," Basekawike told the Associated Press while stirring a pot of vegetables, potatoes and goat meat. "I'm here for them like a parent, preparing food so they feel comfortable.

" Her work, while seemingly simple, is a critical component of the broader response to an epidemic that has already claimed 48 lives and infected 1,321 people across Congo's three eastern provinces of Ituri, North Kivu and South Kivu, according to the World Health Organization. The virus has also crossed into neighboring Uganda, prompting that country to close its border with the Congo and adding a layer of urgency to humanitarian efforts.

The health crisis has unfolded in a region already crippled by one of the world's worst food emergencies. Years of armed conflict have displaced millions, leaving large segments of the population chronically food‑insecure.

"We are in a region where we already have large segments of the population suffering from acute food insecurity linked to either war or displacement," explained Olivier Nkakudulu, head of the World Food Programme (WFP) in Ituri. "So there are already needs and Ebola is an additional crisis on top of a crisis. " Despite the dire context, the WFP and local health workers have managed to keep nutrition on the agenda.

"Today we need to increase the amount because the number of patients has gone up," said Esther Bao, a volunteer nurse involved in the food‑distribution effort. Some patients, because of their weakened state, require specially prepared meals that are easier to digest, and the kitchen staff have adapted recipes accordingly.

Since the food‑assistance program began on May 28, more than 400 meals have been delivered across four health facilities, and the number is expected to rise as the outbreak spreads from the initial three health zones to twenty‑two, according to the Congolese Ministry of Health. Funding, however, remains a fragile foundation for the operation.

Nkakudulu warned that without additional resources the program could be forced to prioritize certain cases, leaving others without the nutritional support that can make the difference between recovery and deterioration.

"Without more funding, we might not be able to prioritize every suspected case," he said, acknowledging the grim possibility of having to turn away patients who need food assistance. The situation underscores how intertwined health and food security have become in conflict‑ridden eastern Congo.

As the virus continues its relentless march, the humble meals prepared by Basekawike and her colleagues stand as a reminder that even the most basic acts of care-providing a warm bowl of soup, a slice of bread, a plate of fish-can bolster the resilience of communities facing simultaneous medical and humanitarian emergencies





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