Congo Restricts Funeral Wakes Amid Ebola Outbreak

Congo has implemented restrictions on funeral wakes as the country grapples with an Ebola outbreak. The measures aim to curb the spread of the virus, which has claimed several lives. The World Health Organization (WHO) has upgraded its risk assessment for the outbreak, highlighting the need for heightened vigilance and control measures.

Congo has implemented restrictions on funeral wakes as the country grapples with an Ebola outbreak. The measures aim to curb the spread of the virus, which has claimed several lives.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has upgraded its risk assessment for the outbreak, highlighting the need for heightened vigilance and control measures. The WHO has also called for increased funding to support the response efforts. The outbreak has raised concerns about the country's healthcare system and the effectiveness of its response to the virus. The measures taken by the government are aimed at preventing further spread of the virus and protecting the health of the population.





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Ebola Congo Funeral Wakes WHO Outbreak Restrictions

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