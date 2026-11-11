Congo Ebola Outbreak Surpasses 11,000 Cases Amid Ongoing Violence

Congo's Ebola outbreak has infected 11,042 people and killed 5,387, according to health ministry data. The Bundibugyo virus, which has no known vaccine or treatment, has spread to eight of the country's 26 provinces. Armed conflict, a health system crisis, poor roads, community mistrust and misinformation have hindered containment efforts, while attacks on health workers and renewed violence in Ituri and North Kivu have restricted access for medical teams. The outbreak has also spread to Uganda, Kenya and Nigeria.

Congo’s Ebola outbreak has topped 11,000 cases, the government said Wednesday, a stark figure that underscores the severity of the situation as the country grapples with the relentless spread of the disease.

According to the latest health ministry data, 11,042 people have been infected with the deadly virus that has now killed 5,387 — nearly half of those infected in what has been Congo's deadliest outbreak. The outbreak was declared in mid-May, and since then, Congolese authorities have struggled to contain it due to several factors, including armed conflicts, a health system crisis , poor roads and violence from residents fueled by mistrust and misinformation.

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The Bundibugyo virus responsible for this outbreak has no known vaccine or treatment and has spread to eight of the country’s 26 provinces. The resurgence of violence in the two major hotspots in Ituri and North Kivu provinces has sparked worry among health authorities who are calling for a halt to the fighting to allow health workers unhindered access to the sick.

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Health facilities and medical professionals have also been targeted by many in communities skeptical of the virus, and there have been several attacks on health workers. Experts have called for more efforts to slow and contain the disease in Congo, while it has spread to multiple African countries including Uganda, Kenya and Nigeria.