As the fast-moving outbreak continues to spread in eastern Congo, fighting between rebels and the army is disrupting efforts to contain the spread of the disease.

As the fast-moving outbreak continues to spread in eastern Congo, fighting between rebels and the army is disrupting efforts to contain the spread of the disease.

Relatives and healthcare workers prepare to bury a victim of Ebola, in Beni, North Kivu province, Congo, Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2026. BUNIA, Congo — The fast-moving Ebola outbreak in eastern Congo has topped 12,000 confirmed cases, government data showed Thursday, as fighting between rebels and the army disrupts efforts to contain the spread of the disease.

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It is the fastest-growing Ebola outbreak in history and nearly half the 12,021 people confirmed to have the virus have died, according to data from Congo's Ministry of Health. It is also the deadliest of Congo's 17 outbreaks and is on track to surpass the death toll from the West African outbreak that killed 11,000 people between 2014 and 2016. , for which there is no approved vaccine or treatment.