Several nations and blocs, including the European Union, the Marshall Islands, and Panama, have objected to a draft agreement at United Nations climate talks.

Several nations and blocs, including the European Union, the Marshall Islands and Panama, objected to a draft of the final agreement at United Nations climate talks because it failed to mention fossil fuels, the chief cause of global warming, or specifically call for a move away from climate-polluting coal, oil and gas.

Delegates said the current draft falls far short of what is needed to deal with the worsening impacts of climate change.

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“It’s unconscionable that we would have a climate act that makes no reference to fossil fuels,” Darragh O’Brien, Ireland's climate minister, speaking on behalf of the EU, said at the climate talks running more than 44 hours overtime at the Turkish resort town of Antalya. This is the longest any climate talks have run overtime. Russia, however, supported the decision to leave the explicit mention of “fossil fuels” out of the final deal.

The draft from Turkish Environment Minister Murat Kurum, co-president of the two-week conference in Antalya, Turkey, called COP31, was released before a final meeting was called on Sunday afternoon. Earlier Sunday, Kurum gave negotiators only about three hours to make objections or request changes before the draft was to be presented to what may be the summit's final meeting, where countries will either accept, reject or express their reservations about the agreement.

Several nations have raised serious objections to the draft, which needs near-unanimous consensus for approval. Speaking at the meeting, Antwi-Boasiako Amoah, chair of the African Group of Negotiators, said, “With all due respect Mr. President, you have not shown respect to a group of 54 countries and my country for that matter.

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” Confusion ensued at the meeting Kurum was caught on a hot mic telling U.N. climate chief Simon Stiell, “to sit down," as Stiell tried to advise him on proceedings onstage. The proposal includes a specific goal for supporting technology that captures carbon pollution and stores it, which is hotly debated and backed by the oil industry.

Activist groups have asked negotiators to reject the final decision, saying it falls far short of what the world needs now to deal with global warming. The conference, scheduled to end Friday, is now in double overtime . Organizers worry that as negotiators depart Antalya there may not be enough delegates left in the room to pass the draft.

Earlier this week, Panamanian Environment Minister Juan Carlos Navarro said the talks were being held hostage by a “petroleum mafia” and needed to be reformed. Climate summit draft deal met with backlash Fossil fuels went unmentioned in COP final decisions for more than 25 years, said Alden Meyer, with the think tank E3G. However, the “transition away from fossil fuels” was agreed to in Dubai in 2023, he added.

“It would be a real setback if we come out of here with no signal that we were serious about what we agreed to do three years ago,” Meyer said. The proposed COP31 final agreement references the Dubai agreement, but key words and phrases — fossil, oil, coal or phase out — do not appear anywhere in the 10-page text.

The draft supports the highly-debated process of carbon capture and storage, with a specific goal of capturing, reusing and storing 1 billion metric tons of carbon. The proposal is intended to help industrial polluters who can’t easily switch to renewables capture the carbon dioxide in their emissions and bury it. Carbon capture and storage could be used as an excuse to continue investing in fossil fuels, climate experts have warned.

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“Fossil fuels are the root cause of climate change and there is no plausible pathway to limit climate overshoot without rapidly phasing them out,” said Rachel Cleetus of the Union of Concerned Scientists. Turkey's cornerstone electrification goal is included in the draft agreement. It calls for countries to increase the share of electricity in total final energy consumption from about 21% today to 35% by 2035.

This would require nations to commit to measures such as switching transportation — including cars, trucks and planes — from fossil fuels to electricity and using electricity instead of coal to make industrial products. Climate activists are demanding that the agreement spell out that the electricity should come only from renewable sources, such as wind and solar. They argue that allowing electricity powered by fossil fuels would defeat the goal's purpose of lowering emissions.

“Electrification that runs on coal and gas does not limit warming,” said Bill Hare, CEO of Climate Analytics. Sticking points remain as overtime ends Climate-vulnerable nations want the final agreement to include more details on past pledges to increase financial aid to poor countries to help them adapt to a warmer world. Previous COP summits have mentioned tripling funding for this, but never established an explicit financial baseline.

Climate change has intensified disasters this year, including Europe’s deadly heat waves and Nepal’s devastating flooding .

“Floods and heat waves won’t wait," said Harjeet Singh, founding director of the Satat Sampada Climate Foundation. “Rich countries are offering a conversation instead of cash. ” Next year’s climate summit is scheduled to take place in Ethiopia’s capital, Addis Ababa, in November 2027. ___ Borenstein reported from Kensington, Maryland, Delgado from Bangkok and Arasu from Bengaluru, India.

___ The Associated Press’ climate and environmental coverage receives financial support from multiple private foundations. AP is solely responsible for all content. Find AP’s standards for working with philanthropies, a list of supporters and funded coverage areas at AP.org .