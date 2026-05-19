Conflicting visions for the future of Santa Monica Airport

The Santa Monica Airport, which has been in use for more than a century, is facing redevelopment. Proponents of turning it into a park argue for all 227 acres to be reserved for green space, but there are other visions for the future, aiming to use 25% of the land for affordable housing. These competing visions highlight tensions over creating more affordable housing in wealthy communities where high housing prices are a reality.

The Santa Monica Airport is set to close at the end of 2028, and proponents of turning it into a park argue all 227 acres should be reserved for green space.

However, others are fighting to set aside some land for affordable housing, as rents are out of reach for many Westside workers. An initiative aiming to qualify for the November ballot aims to use 25% of the airport's land for 3,000 units of low- and moderate-income housing, with the remaining 75% kept as a park.

The competing visions for the future of the airport highlight tensions over creating more affordable housing in wealthy communities where thousands of people work but can't afford to live





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Santa Monica Airport Affordable Housing Renewal Of The Airport Pro-Housing Group Santa Monica Great Park Coalition

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