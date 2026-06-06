Conflict of Interest Concerns Arise Over Manchester Mayor's Wife and EV Charging Firm Contract

The spouse of Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham holds a senior executive position at Be.EV, the firm that secured a £5.4 million contract with the Mayor's transport authority, raising questions about propriety and transparency.

Marie-France Van Heel , known as Frankie , is a 56-year-old Dutch-born evangelist for green technologies and a former high-flying brand consultant. She is married to Andy Burnham , the Mayor of Greater Manchester , and has been for 26 years.

Her professional life became intertwined with her husband's political sphere when she joined Be. EV, a fast-growing electric vehicle charging company, as a senior executive. The pivotal moment was a lucrative seven-year contract awarded to Be. EV by Transport for Greater Manchester (TfGM), worth £5.4 million to date.

This deal, which placed hundreds of public EV chargers across the city with Be. EV's green livery, has recently sparked controversy due to her familial connection to the Mayor. While there is nothing secret about the arrangement, the perception of a conflict of interest has intensified, especially as Burnham re-enters national politics. Burnham has previously defended his wife during earlier controversies, stating she had no direct financial relationship with Be.

EV's parent company and did not own shares when the 2019 contract was awarded through a competitive procurement process. He formally steps back from decisions relating to her firm and does not sit on the TfGM Executive Board that awarded the contract.

Nevertheless, scrutiny has grown. Van Heel's role at Be. EV evolved significantly after the contract was secured: she left her own marketing agency in July 2023 to become Be. EV's chief marketing officer, was promoted to chief customer officer in July 2024, and joined its board of directors in September 2024.

Burnham declares her job in his register of mayoral interests, as required. The story takes further twists: before Burnham's national campaign, Van Heel was a prolific LinkedIn poster with thousands of followers, but her page has since vanished. She is undoubtedly qualified for her role, with a senior marketing background at MTV and Sky. The opportunity at a start-up in a booming sector was likely attractive and potentially lucrative.

Companies House filings show she owns 252 shares in the parent company, Iduna Infrastructure, and the Daily Mail reports she is a beneficiary of a long-term incentive plan, giving her a personal financial stake in Be. EV's growth. This comes amid a government-mandated shift to electric vehicles, with a ban on new combustion engine car sales from 2030, promising vast expansion for charging infrastructure firms like Be. EV.

Manchester is a key market due to low off-street parking, creating high demand for public chargers. Van Heel herself has highlighted how the TfGM contract boosted Be. EV's prospects and serves as motivation given her financial stake. The convergence of public contracting, political ambition, and private gain ensures this story will remain under the spotlight





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Be.EV Andy Burnham Marie-France Van Heel Frankie Transport For Greater Manchester Tfgm EV Charging Conflict Of Interest Contract Manchester Electric Vehicles Infrastructure Mayor Spouse Procurement Linkedin Shareholding Incentive Plan

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