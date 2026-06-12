Confessions of a Psychopath: Living Without Remorse or Empathy

In a personal and provocative account, Jamie Townsend, a diagnosed psychopath, recounts her experience of cutting off a distressed friend and explores the realities of living with antisocial personality disorder. She challenges the common stereotype of psychopaths as violent criminals, describing herself as a high-functioning attorney and law professor who maintains loving relationships while lacking guilt and empathy. Townsend discusses the traits of psychopathy, including manipulation and impulsivity, and reflects on violent fantasies and the personal rules that prevent them from escalating. The narrative aims to demystify psychopathy, suggesting that many individuals with the disorder live ordinary lives, contributing to society while navigating a world built for emotional connection.

The opening scene to the TV show of my life might go something like this. Two female, 20-something, super-smart graduate lawyers are talking over lunch.

One of them appears confident and assured, immaculately dressed. The other woman is dishevelled and crying. She's just heard some terrible news: her father has terminal cancer. She doesn't know how she's going to cope, she says.

She loves her father very much and wants to be there for him, but she's worked so hard to get on this graduate program. How lucky they are to have each other for support, she says, and reaches for her companion's hand. The confident woman eyes her coldly, before pushing her hand away.

'I think it's best if we don't see each other any more,' she says. 'You are looking for an emotional caretaker, and that is not a role I am willing, or able, to offer. 'Maybe call me once the situation is resolved.

' Then she picks up her handbag and walks out - leaving her crying 'friend' stunned. That was me - or a stylised version of me - more than 20 years ago. Not the terribly wronged one, but the one walking away without a backwards glance. Does my behaviour sound callous to you?

Monstrous even? I expect it does - not that I care. I am a psychopath, you see. Yes, a real, living, breathing and actually rather charming, one.

Jamie Townsend was officially diagnosed as suffering from antisocial personality disorder in 2010, at the age of 30, after years of living under the radar I was raised in San Diego in a religious, Mormon family with a violent and shaming father and an indifferent, sometimes hysterical mother, writes Townsend I was officially diagnosed in 2010, at the age of 30, after years of living under the radar - a wolf among sheep. Through dual quirks of genetics and environment, I suffer from what psychologists now refer to as antisocial personality disorder, characterised as 'a pervasive pattern of disregard for, and violation of the rights of, others'.

Key among the characteristics of the diagnosis are a lack of remorse, a penchant for deceit and a failure to conform to social norms. Also on the list are our huge sense of self-worth and megalomania, talent for manipulation - of people and situations - impulsivity and dangerous thrill seeking. I say 'our' because psychopaths are not as rare as you'd think; some estimates say as many as one in every 25 people is one.

That's higher than the percentage of people with autism. Oh, and we routinely dispose of people once their burden to us exceeds their utility - as I did with my good friend, whom I'd met at law school, all those years ago. I still feel no remorse about how I treated her. It had to be done; all I felt afterwards was relief.

I know many people reading this will be baulking in horror at that word: 'psychopath'. It usually conjures up thoughts of serial killers or fictional monsters such as Hannibal Lecter. In reality, however, I'm just like you. OK, maybe not exactly like you.

As an accomplished attorney and law professor, I am probably more intelligent than most. I'm a highly skilled musician and sportswoman too, and a trusted member of my community. I have a close circle of family and friends whom I love - yes, psychopaths are capable of love - and who very much love me, and I have been in a committed and loving relationship for eight years.

I'm not a criminal; there's no murder kit in the boot of my car nor severed human body parts stashed in my freezer. In fact, only 20 per cent of prison inmates are psychopaths (although we are probably responsible for an estimated half of serious crimes committed). I prefer to see my psychopathy as a set of traits that inform my personality but don't define me.

I am generally free of entangling and irrational emotions, such as guilt and empathy, but can also struggle to react appropriately to other people's confusing and emotion-driven social cues. The silent majority of psychopaths live freely and anonymously, doing no serious harm - except offending a few people now and then. That's not to say I have never wanted to kill someone - haven't we all?

One incident that springs to mind is a Metro worker in Washington DC who, a few years back, shouted at me for accidentally using a closed escalator. Outraged at the injustice of the verbal assault, I followed him down the tunnel, my mind calm with purpose. I envisaged an empty hallway, my thumbs digging deeply into his throat, his life slipping away under my grasp. How right that would feel...

In the end, I lost him in the crowd. I doubt I actually would have killed him; my self-imposed rules - my carefully constructed 'trip switch' that keeps me in line with acceptable behaviour - would have stopped me. Plus, I'm only 5ft 3in and weighs less than 9st. I put the feeling down to a fantasy and moved on. I've felt this way my whole life





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Psychopath Antisocial Personality Disorder Lack Of Empathy Remorse High-Functioning Psychopath Personal Narrative Jamie Townsend Psychology Mental Health Manipulation Relationships Diagnosis Criminal Behavior Emotional Detachment Self-Control

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