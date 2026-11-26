Full clinching scenarios for SEC, Big Ten, Big 12, American, MAC and Sun Belt title game spots, showing the exact results each contender needs on Saturday.

Saturday's college football slate features several conference championship game clinching scenarios, as teams across the country fight for a chance to play an extra week of football. Several races remain tight, and a mix of head-to-head matchups and tiebreaker situations will determine which teams advance to their conference title games.

The scenarios below outline exactly what each contender needs to officially clinch a berth. Teams in the SEC, Big Ten, Big 12, American, MAC and Sun Belt can secure their spots through a win, a loss by a rival, or a combination of results across the conference.

Also read Utah Clinches Big 12 Title Berth as Texas Tech and BYU Battle for Second Spot

SEC Title Game Scenarios for Tennessee and Texas

Tennessee can clinch a spot in the SEC title game with a win over Vanderbilt and a Texas loss. Texas has two separate paths, each requiring a win over Texas A&M along with either an Alabama loss or an LSU loss.

Alabama has a narrower route. Alabama can clinch with a win over Auburn, a Tennessee loss and a Texas loss. Alabama can also clinch with a win over Auburn and wins by Tennessee, Texas, LSU and Mississippi State.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Big Ten Title Game Paths for Oregon and Iowa

Oregon can clinch a spot in the Big Ten title game with a win over Washington, provided Indiana wins and Iowa and UCLA both lose. Oregon can also clinch with a loss to Washington if Ohio State wins and Indiana, Iowa, USC and Wisconsin all lose.

Oregon has a third route after a loss to Washington. That path requires Michigan State, Ohio State and Wisconsin to win, while Indiana, Iowa and USC all lose.

Iowa has several options that depend on its game against Nebraska. Iowa can clinch with a win over Nebraska, an Oregon win, and losses by Indiana and UCLA. A win over Nebraska paired with wins by Indiana, Michigan and Wisconsin, a win by Northwestern, Penn State or Rutgers, and losses by UCLA and Oregon also works.

Iowa can also clinch with a win over Nebraska and losses by Indiana, Oregon and UCLA. Ohio State and the other contenders have their own multi-team scenarios, which depend heavily on results from Purdue, USC, UCLA and Wisconsin.

Big 12 Title Game Clinching Scenarios Explained

Texas Tech can clinch a spot in the Big 12 title game with a win over TCU. BYU can clinch with a win over Cincinnati and a Texas Tech loss, which means BYU's path depends on Texas Tech's result against TCU.

Utah has already clinched a spot in the Big 12 title game, so its result no longer affects the conference's title matchup.

Advertisement

Advertisement

American, MAC and Sun Belt Clinching Paths

UTSA can clinch a spot in the American title game with a win over Tulsa. UTSA can also clinch with losses by two of East Carolina, Memphis and North Texas.

Memphis can clinch with a win over Temple, a Tulsa loss and a North Texas loss, or with a win over Temple, an East Carolina loss and a North Texas loss. North Texas can clinch with a win over UAB, an East Carolina loss and a Memphis loss.

East Carolina can clinch with a win over Florida Atlantic, a Memphis loss and a North Texas loss. In the MAC, Ohio can clinch a spot in the MAC title game with a win over Toledo.

Miami (OH) can clinch with losses by Buffalo, Toledo, Bowling Green and Ball State. Western Michigan can clinch with wins by Akron, Central Michigan and Bowling Green.

In the Sun Belt, Louisiana Tech has already clinched a spot in the Sun Belt title game. Georgia Southern can clinch with a loss by James Madison, while James Madison can clinch with a win over Coastal Carolina and a Georgia Southern loss.