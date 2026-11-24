Complex scenarios across multiple conferences dictate playoff eligibility. Teams like Utah State and Iowa face critical wins to secure title game positions.

College football playoff and conference championship scenarios are reaching maximum complexity as multiple leagues navigate intricate tiebreaker mechanics. The Mid-American Conference currently sits in a four-way tie at the top of the standings, creating a high-stakes environment where a single loss can drastically alter postseason eligibility for several programs.

MAC Conference Scenarios

Utah State Roadrunners can secure a title game spot with a win. The only path that eliminates them involves a loss combined with at least two teams from the Memphis, East Carolina, or North Texas group also losing. Memphis Tigers have a similar direct path, needing a win provided North Texas loses and either Florida Atlantic or Utah State wins. They also remain in contention if they lose, as long as either East Carolina or North Texas wins, which prevents them from falling into the deeper metrics tiebreaker.

Also read Lions Playoff Picture, Week 12: Battle for NFC North Lead Looms

North Texas Mean Green can clinch their spot with a win, but only if both Memphis and East Carolina lose. If the Mean Green lose, they must hope that both Memphis and East Carolina also fall to stay in the running for the metrics tiebreaker. East Carolina Pirates mirror this urgency; they clinch with a win if Memphis and North Texas lose. A loss for East Carolina requires the simultaneous defeats of Memphis and North Texas to keep their tiebreaker hopes alive.

The situation grows more volatile if the primary contenders fall. The three-loss teams can only remain in play for a metrics tiebreaker if Memphis, East Carolina, and North Texas all lose. If that specific cascade occurs, the league could end up with an eight-way tie for the second spot in the title game. All these outcomes assume no teams from this league are currently in the national playoff rankings, as a ranking would take priority in the tiebreaker process, sitting behind head-to-head results but ahead of computer metrics.

Advertisement

Big Ten Championship Race

The Big Ten conference presents a similarly convoluted path to the championship game. UCLA Bruins are in with a win, or with losses by any two of Indiana, Iowa, and Oregon. The Bruins can also advance with a loss if Iowa and Oregon win, provided Indiana loses. This intricate web of dependencies means that UCLA controls its own destiny but also relies heavily on the outcomes of several other critical matchups.

UCLA remains in contention even if they and Oregon lose, provided Indiana and Iowa win, and either Minnesota or Ohio State wins. If UCLA and Oregon lose while Indiana and Iowa win, and both Minnesota and Ohio State also lose, UCLA would need Maryland, Illinois, and Michigan State to all win. In that extreme scenario, the second spot against Indiana would be decided by a computer rankings tiebreaker between UCLA and Iowa.

Oregon Ducks are in with a win in every scenario except one. If UCLA and Indiana lose while Iowa wins, the Ducks would be left out even if they beat Washington, resulting in a title game between UCLA and Iowa. However, Oregon can advance with a loss if Indiana, Iowa, and Ohio State lose and Wisconsin and UCLA win. If Ohio State wins in that same scenario, Oregon would need either a win by Michigan State or wins by Rutgers and Penn State to advance.

Indiana Hoosiers qualify with a win and losses by at least two of Iowa, Oregon, and UCLA. A loss eliminates Indiana from direct contention. If Indiana wins and Oregon and Iowa do as well, the Hoosiers can make the title game if UCLA loses and Minnesota beats Wisconsin. Iowa Hawkeyes are in with a win if Indiana and either Oregon or UCLA lose, or if the Hawkeyes and Indiana win but Oregon loses and UCLA wins.

If Iowa, Indiana, and Oregon all win, the Hawkeyes can make it if UCLA loses and Wisconsin wins. Iowa can also qualify via the rankings tiebreaker if UCLA does not get the wins it needs from Maryland, Illinois, and Michigan State. USC Trojans qualify with a win and losses by Oregon, Indiana, and Iowa, which is the only scenario for the Trojans. Ohio State Buckeyes need an even more perfect set of results, requiring wins for Ohio State, UCLA, Wisconsin, Rutgers, and Maryland, while hoping for losses from Oregon, Indiana, and Iowa.

Advertisement

Other Conference Dynamics

In the American Athletic Conference, BYU and Texas Tech are vying for the title game. If BYU wins and Texas Tech loses, BYU would make the title game based on the common opponents tiebreaker. Otherwise, Texas Tech goes to the title game. In Conference USA, Jacksonville State and Liberty are battling for home-field advantage. If Jacksonville State wins, Liberty loses, and Kennesaw State wins, the title game will be at Jacksonville State. If Liberty wins or Jacksonville State loses, Liberty hosts.

Mid-American Conference teams like Ohio, Toledo, and Buffalo are also navigating tight paths. Ohio is in with a win unless Western Michigan and Buffalo both win. Toledo is in with a win if Western Michigan or Buffalo loses. If all three of those teams win, Toledo advances if Ball State also wins, or if Eastern Michigan, Central Michigan, and other specific outcomes align. Buffalo is eliminated with a loss. They advance with a win if Toledo or Western Michigan loses. If all three of those teams win, Buffalo advances if Kent State and Central Michigan win, or if Eastern Michigan, Central Michigan, and Bowling Green all win.

Marshall RedHawks need to win and have Toledo and Buffalo lose to have any chance. If that happens, the RedHawks advance with a Kent State win, or if Eastern Michigan, Central Michigan, and UMass all win. In the Sun Belt, UNLV results dictate the final matchup. If UNLV loses, the title game is New Mexico vs. North Dakota State. If UNLV and New Mexico win, New Mexico advances to the title game and the second slot is decided by computer rankings.

SEC and Game Implications

The SEC features a tight race involving Texas, Alabama, and Tennessee. Texas is in with a win in all scenarios except one. If Texas, Alabama, Tennessee, LSU, and Mississippi State all win, then Alabama qualifies. Alabama can also qualify with a win and losses by Texas and Tennessee. If the Crimson Tide lose, they can make it only if Texas and Tennessee lose and Oklahoma wins.

Tennessee Volunteers qualify with a win and a loss by Texas. If the Volunteers lose, they can make it only if Texas and Alabama lose and Missouri wins. In the Conference USA, if Georgia Southern wins, the title game is Louisiana Tech at Georgia Southern. Louisiana Tech is currently the betting favorite for this matchup. These scenarios highlight the critical nature of remaining games, where a single outcome can determine whether a team plays for a conference championship or watches from home.