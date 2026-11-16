Coney Island Pictures Announces Basket Case Reboot With Original Director

Coney Island Pictures unveils a new horror venture led by Briggs and Berney. The studio confirmed a modern reimagining of the 1981 cult classic Basket Case alongside other genre projects.

Coney Island Pictures has officially launched its operations by announcing a significant new project centered on the horror genre. The studio, formed by Briggs and Berney, revealed plans to reboot the iconic 1981 cult classic Basket Case. This announcement marks the beginning of their focus on dark horror comedies and reimagined classic horror paperbacks.

Basket Case Reboot Details

The upcoming feature film will be a modern reimagining of the 1981 cult horror classic Basket Case. The production is being developed in direct collaboration with the original director of the film, Frank Henenlotter. This partnership ensures that the reboot maintains a connection to the source material that defined the original cult following. The project represents a significant commitment to preserving the legacy of this specific horror property.

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Anthony Sneed has been confirmed as the director for this new iteration of the film. Sneed brings extensive experience to the role, having worked closely with Frank Henenlotter for a long period. Their relationship is described as that of a creative partner and protégé, suggesting a shared creative vision for the reboot. This history positions Sneed to handle the unique tone of the horror comedy with precision.

Founder Perspectives on Horror

Briggs expressed a deep personal connection to the original film, highlighting his history with its distribution. He stated that he sponsored the world premiere of the original Basket Case at the Highway 183 Drive-In in Irving, Texas. This event was part of a broader promotional effort that involved Bob helping to promote the film with the World Drive-In Movie Festival.

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Reflecting on the decades-long gap since those early promotions, Briggs emphasized the cyclical nature of horror fandom. He noted that every generation requires a new Basket Case to engage with its themes. This statement underscores the strategic decision by Coney Island Pictures to revive such niche but passionate cult classics. The studio aims to capture the attention of both legacy fans and new audiences.

Original Narrative Context

The original 1981 film introduced audiences to Duane Bradley, portrayed by Kevin Van Hentenryck. Duane arrives in New York City carrying a large, locked wicker basket that hides his grotesque, telepathic, formerly conjoined twin brother, Belial. The narrative centers on the brothers, who were born conjoined Siamese twins and separated forcibly by their father and a team of doctors after their mother died during childbirth.

The story follows Duane and Belial as they seek revenge against the medical professionals involved in their separation. The plot takes a dramatic turn when Duane develops romantic feelings for a character named Sharon. Belial kills Sharon out of jealousy, leading to a violent conflict between the brothers. The film concludes with both brothers falling from a height and dying, cementing its status as a dark horror comedy.

Future Project Pipeline

Coney Island Pictures indicated that the Basket Case reboot is just the first of many initiatives. The studio plans to continue focusing heavily on the horror genre in its subsequent projects. Fans can anticipate further announcements regarding new horror comedies and adaptations of classic horror literature. This strategy suggests a long-term commitment to revitalizing forgotten genre titles for modern cinema.