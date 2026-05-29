Cones Placed at La Jolla Cove to Keep Visitors Away from Sea Lions

The city of San Diego has placed cones at La Jolla Cove to keep visitors away from sea lions during the summer season. The measure has been met with objections from some Cove-goers who consider it a partial closure.

player ready... As part of continuing efforts to keep people away from sea lions that go on land to rest at La Jolla Cove , cones have been placed on the beach as a reminder to stay clear of the animals, and new signs have been installed and additional rangers deployed.

Though the measures had been discussed as possibilities, now that they have been put in effect in what the city of San Diego says is a joint effort of the city, the Sierra Club and local rangers, some Cove-goers are raising objections. La Jolla Parks & Beaches board member Bob Evans said at the group’s meeting May 26 that he considers the use of cones in particular to amount to a partial closure.

Placing cones “creates a psychological barrier that prevents access,” Evans said.

“I call coning off part of The Cove as closing it. ” He further contended that the cones could be part of a gradual effort to close The Cove beach to the public, similar to the gradual measures that led to the complete year-round closure of Point La Jolla and the five-month annual closure of the Children’s Pool during harbor seal pupping season.

However, Evans read a text message he received from Brian Elliott, deputy chief of staff and policy director for San Diego City Council President Joe LaCava, whose District 1 includes La Jolla.

“There is no intention to close The Cove, but the cones are only to keep people away from sea lions in order to keep things orderly during the summer,” Evans read. “Beach and water access will remain. ”that the use of cones at La Jolla Cove is “in collaboration with the California Coastal Commission resulted from a long-standing request by the Sierra Club Seal Society to protect newborn sea lion pups and help manage the area during pupping season.

” “While there is no specific guideline or mandate to use a specific number of cones, the idea is to use as many as necessary to provide a visual guideline for visitors to follow so as not to crowd mothers and their pups,” Cartwright said.

“Ideally, the distance to be maintained is at least 20 feet when circumstances allow, but since The Cove area is fairly small, circumstances do not always allow for a 20-foot boundary to be maintained. ” A representative of the Seal Society said “The city decides when and if cone would be necessary for public safety and the safety of wild sea lions and/or their newborn pups.

” LaCava’s community representative Joaquin Quintero said at the Parks & Beaches meeting that the use of cones “is one of several measures being taken to facilitate human/animal interactions. ” He called it part of “a continuing effort. ” No cones were seen during a recent visit to La Jolla Cove, and a ranger onsite said multiple cones are not being used, though one might be placed if a sea lion pup is on the beach.

New signs that are larger and provide more information than previous ones remind visitors to stay away from wildlife. They also include regulations for The Cove , information about the marine protected area immediately offshore, and phone numbers to call if one observes violations or sees an animal in need. Other board members nodded in agreement. Rangers often are seen on the steps overlooking The Cove.

They carry a megaphone to give people occasional warnings to stay away from the animals. A ranger stationed at La Jolla Cove carries a megaphone to warn beach-goers to stay away from sea lions. In September 2024, a group known as the La Jolla Cove Access Working Group was formed to come up with a collaborative proposal — with the support of as many interested parties as possible — to present to the city.

The idea was to provide “a balanced, year-round access solution … preserving recreational access to The Cove while coexisting with the local pinniped population. ”to address interactions between humans and sea lions at The Cove, including having “rangers authorized to issue fines and/or place cones or tape as a visual deterrent. ” Many of the group’s ideas were accepted by the city and integrated into its own management plan for the area.

At the time, Parks & Recreation Department Director Andy Fieldincluding improved signs; a script in various languages to give to tour buses explaining how people can view the sea lions safely; a clearly marked area for pinniped viewing; authorization for rangers to issue fines and/or to place cones or tape; and a system designed to keep sea lions away, such as an acoustic device that emits low-frequency sounds to discourage them from going on land. Those steps would be in addition to educational efforts by volunteers who patrol the area for the Seal Society.

Field said plans also were taking shape for rangers to speak to tour bus operators as they arrive and possibly develop a flier for tourists who might not be familiar with local rules. The city is expected to give another report about La Jolla Cove at the Coastal Commission’s meeting Wednesday and Thursday, June 10-11, at the Wyndham Bayside hotel in San Diego. The agenda is posted at





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