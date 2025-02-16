Condoleezza Rice Urges US to Lead in AI Race Against China

Former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice stresses the necessity for the United States to maintain its technological leadership in the global artificial intelligence race, warning against the dangers of China's growing influence.

Former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice emphasized the critical importance of the United States maintaining its technological leadership in the global artificial intelligence race. Speaking on Fox News' 'The Story,' Rice stressed the urgency of this competition, stating, 'The United States is currently the technological leader, and we have to keep it that way.

We absolutely have to win this race so that a democracy wins the race for these frontier technologies, not an authoritarian state — and China, of course, is the great competitor here.' Rice's remarks align with recent actions by the Trump administration to bolster AI development within the United States. Earlier this week, Vice President JD Vance outlined the Trump administration's vision for AI at the AI Action Summit in Paris. Vance highlighted the need for deregulation, fostering private-sector innovation, ensuring safety and security, and promoting global cooperation. He emphasized the success of U.S. companies in driving AI growth. Vance's message resonated with Rice, who agreed that the U.S. must retain its technological edge. She acknowledged the vital role of federal government investment in supporting research and development at leading universities like Stanford and MIT, while also recognizing the dynamism of the American private sector.Rice cautioned against excessive regulation that could stifle innovation, citing concerns about European regulatory impulses that could hinder American tech companies. She also expressed worry about foreign governments attempting to restrict U.S. tech companies operating internationally, warning that the Trump administration would not tolerate such limitations. Vance echoed these sentiments, urging against collaboration with adversaries who have weaponized AI for purposes such as rewriting history, surveillance, and censorship. Both Rice and Vance emphasized the importance of ethical considerations in AI development, stressing the need for innovators to possess both knowledge and wisdom to harness the transformative potential of this technology responsibly. Rice concluded by warning that the stakes are high, stating, 'Given the existential nature of these transformational technologies, we need innovators who have both the knowledge and the wisdom to fully exploit the opportunities afforded by these technologies.





