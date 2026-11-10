Condo Sellers Outnumber Buyers by 123% Nationwide, Redfin Reports

Redfin reports condo sellers outnumbered buyers by 123% nationwide in September, the largest gap since 2013, giving buyers more leverage in many markets.

Redfin, the Seattle-based real estate brokerage, found that there were 123% more condo sellers than buyers nationwide in September. That gap is the largest since Redfin began tracking the condo data in 2013. The Redfin report estimates there were more than two sellers for every buyer across the country, and the imbalance is showing up in many major metro areas.

The Seattle metro area shows a similar pattern. Redfin counted an estimated 2,284 condo sellers and 809 buyers in the Seattle metro area in September. Redfin said this makes Seattle one of many major markets where buyers now hold more leverage than sellers.

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How the Condo Buyer Shortage Is Playing Out

Nationally, the number of condo buyers has fallen to its lowest level in at least 13 years, while the number of condo sellers has continued to rise. Redfin describes the result as a sharp reversal from the pandemic-era housing boom, when buyers routinely competed over limited inventory.

With more condos for sale and fewer people looking to purchase them, buyers have more choices. Asad Khan, a senior economist at Redfin, said buyers now have more options and a better chance of finding a place they like. He added that buyers have more room to negotiate price cuts, even though condo prices and HOA fees remain relatively high.

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Khan also pointed out that condos are still generally more affordable than single-family homes. That price gap, combined with the negotiating room sellers now face, is the core reason Redfin says buyers are in a stronger position than they were during the boom years.

Why Buyers Are Staying Away and What Economists Say

According to the report, rising mortgage rates have made condo ownership more expensive. Homeowners association fees, insurance premiums, and special assessments have added to those costs, discouraging some potential buyers from entering the market.

Khan said renters who have saved for a down payment and are ready to build equity may find these buyer-friendly conditions to be an opportunity. In his view, the same forces that are keeping some buyers on the sidelines are creating openings for prepared buyers who can afford to move now.

Redfin's data also shows that Seattle is far from the most buyer-friendly condo market in the country. San Antonio had more than five condo sellers for every buyer in September, the largest imbalance in the nation. Houston and Miami also ranked near the top of the list.

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Where Buyers Still Hold the Advantage

Only three major metro areas posted more buyers than sellers in September. Redfin identified Nassau County, New York, Newark, New Jersey, and Milwaukee, Wisconsin as the exceptions to the national trend.

For sellers in the rest of the country, the report points to a market where competition for each listing is weaker than it was during the pandemic-era boom. For buyers, the data suggests more listings to compare, more room to negotiate, and a condo segment that remains more affordable than single-family homes in many areas.