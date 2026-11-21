The honorees also include the likes of 'Blind Whistle,' 'Otok,' 'The Reef,' 'The Elderly Store,' 'Wild Love' and 'My 19-Year-Old Granny.'

A total of 17 film projects at various stages of scriptwriting, development, or post-production were honored, plus two rising talents from thefrom director Saulius Baradinskas, who co-wrote the film with Eglė Vertelytė.

“Musically gifted teenager Rokas flees his mafia family to avenge his mother’s death through music,” reads a synopsis for the project. Bassam Tariq Says Marvel's Scrapped 'Blade' Reboot Taught Him "Life's Too Short to Make Sh** Films"from screenwriter and director Josh Trigg.

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“Single mother Lilly moves back to her family home in a small factory town in Nara, Japan, along with her teenage daughter Riko,” reads a synopsis. “Struggling with past events and family traumas, Lilly starts to unravel, ripping apart the relationships around her and pushing her daughter Riko away through dark and twisted actions.

”The Music Meets Film Award recognises outstanding creative collaboration between a composer and director, celebrating originality, musical storytelling and the ability to bring a film’s narrative to life through sound. The jury commented: “The entry encapsulated the world of the film with flair and originality. The composer engaged listeners through a well-constructed sound palette and strong melodic motifs. The composer and director established a strong relationship and mutual understanding, setting the stage for a fruitful collaboration.

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” The team4set Golden Ticket recognizes an emerging production designer with outstanding potential and a commitment to developing their craft.workshop for set designers in Poland in 2027. The award covers workshop participation, lunches on workshop days, accommodation and a €100 travel stipend.

The Frame Within a Frame Golden Ticket, presented by team4set, recognizes a promising cinematographer whose work demonstrates artistic vision and storytelling ability.workshop for camera operators in Poland in 2027, including participation, accommodation, lunches on workshop days and a €100 travel stipend. The Leitz Cine Frame Within a Frame Lens Award recognises exceptional cinematography and the ability to enhance visual storytelling through creative camera work.

The Frame Within a Frame Lens Award by ARRI recognizes outstanding cinematographic achievement, celebrating the creative and technical contribution of cinematography to filmmaking. The European Genre Forum ATM Virtual Award, worth €25,000 in services, offers the winning project a one-day shoot at ATM Virtual’s virtual production studio.

Countries: Lithuania, Italy The jury commented: “For his unique approach, blending genres in an expressionist way and using music as a weapon to break free from family patterns, the Baltic Works in Progress Award goes to Saulius Baradinskas forProducers: Toby Cameron, Aiko Flores Yoshioka and Ruth Yoshie LintonThe jury commented: “For his ability to capture tension in a single sequence and reveal the hidden secrets of a family through subtle means, the International Works in Progress Award goes to Joshua Trigg forThe jury commented: “For her talent in unfolding a journey shaped by silence, allowing time to move at its own pace in a small village and placing sensitivity at the heart of her film, we give a special mention to Marina Palacio for The Special Award by TRT grants the winning project €5,000.

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The jury commented: “We have chosen to honour a project with the TRT Award for its bold and imaginative approach to a deeply human subject. Blending dark humour with social commentary, the film creates a distinctive cinematic universe with its own visual language and unsettling logic, challenging our perceptions of ageing, dignity and the value of human life. We are delighted to support such an original cinematic vision and look forward to seeing the completed film.

”Sara Djeddou Baldursdóttir, Guðný Guðjónsdóttir, Sævar Guðmundsson, Nikolai Mihailišin and Magnús JónssonThe Pluto Consultancy Award grants the winning project audience design consultancy services worth €3,000, supporting its strategic development and audience engagement. The jury commented: “Through a bold and original fusion of dark comedy, social drama and satire, this project confronts urgent questions about ageing, care and dignity.

Its distinctive premise, strong authorial voice and genre-blending potential make it a particularly compelling project to support through audience design consultancy and strategic development. ”The winners receive two complimentary accreditations to the Producers Network 2027, presented by the Marché du Film at the Cannes Film Festival. The Producers Network Prize recognizes promising young producers and supports their professional development by offering access to international networking and co-production opportunities.

Jury’s statement: “The award goes to a project which gives us an inspiring look into things we have forgotten and the inclusive effort to protect the future from oblivion. ”Google Says It’s Investigating Russell Brand YouTube Video Where He Said He’s “Not Guilty” in Message From Prison