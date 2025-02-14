Concrete Homes: A Fortress Against Disasters

In the wake of devastating wildfires and natural disasters, concrete homes are emerging as a resilient solution. This article explores the benefits and features of concrete construction, highlighting its ability to withstand extreme weather events and provide homeowners with peace of mind.

Witnessing the devastation of thousands of homes consumed by wildfires in Los Angeles and the widespread damage inflicted by hurricanes and tornadoes across the Houston area, many homeowners are yearning for greater resilience in their dwellings. Concrete homes are engineered to withstand a multitude of perils, including fires, extreme winds, floods, and even bullets.

We had the opportunity to engage with Franck Boursier, Chief Executive Officer of Everlasting Homes Building Group, to delve into the intricacies of how concrete homes are fortified against disasters.While Boursier acknowledges that the construction cost of a concrete home can be 10% to 20% higher compared to a traditional wood-frame home, he emphasizes the substantial long-term savings they offer in terms of energy efficiency, insurance premiums, and maintenance. Moreover, he underscores the invaluable peace of mind that comes with residing in a structure designed to endure the most formidable challenges. Boursier elucidated that Everlasting Homes are constructed using structural concrete insulated panels, seamlessly integrating the roofs, floors, and walls into a unified, robust framework. He highlighted the incorporation of a fireproofing layer capable of withstanding temperatures as high as 2200 degrees Fahrenheit. Adding to their commitment to disaster relief, Boursier revealed that Everlasting Homes is dispatching teams to the Los Angeles region to commence the reconstruction of homes ravaged by the recent wildfires





FOX26Houston / 🏆 448. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Disaster Relief Concrete Homes Disaster Resilience Wildfires Hurricanes Tornadoes Home Construction Everlasting Homes

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Concrete recycling facility in Brooklyn leaves streets covered in dust, rattles homes, residents saySome residents in Brooklyn say their neighborhood is covered in dust and rattled by noise. They blame a city-owned concrete recycling plant that moved in last year.

Read more »

Israeli Police Raid Homes, Warn Against Celebrating Detainee ReleaseIsraeli police arrested 12 Palestinians in East Jerusalem for celebrating the release of detainees under a Gaza ceasefire agreement. They were caught waving Hamas flags and firing bullets into the air during a rally. Police raided several homes and warned residents against any celebrations or showing solidarity with Hamas.

Read more »

More League City homeowners take legal action against homebuilder; says homes are unfitMore League City homeowners are making their voices heard by taking legal action against a homebuilder claiming their homes are unfit for human habitation.

Read more »

Transportation Department Cracks Down on Flight Delays with Lawsuit Against Southwest and Fine Against FrontierThe U.S. Transportation Department is taking a hard stance against persistent flight delays, filing a lawsuit against Southwest Airlines for operating chronically delayed flights and imposing a $650,000 fine on Frontier Airlines. The actions highlight the Department's commitment to enforcing passenger protections and ensuring airlines operate with realistic schedules.

Read more »

Florida hotel discriminated against Arab American group after Hamas' Oct. 7 attack against Israel, DOJ saysA Florida hotel owner reached an agreement with the DOJ, which accused the hotel of discrimination after it canceled a planned conference for an Arab American group.

Read more »

Tawstock Castle, A 300-Year-Old Fortress in Devon, Lists for SaleTawstock Castle, an 18th-century Grade II-listed fortress in North Devon, England, is on the market for an undisclosed price. The castle boasts 360-degree views of the Taw Valley, historical details like castellated battlements and corniced ceilings, and modern amenities like a helipad.

Read more »