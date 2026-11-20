Concordia Group and D3 Real Estate seek approval for 195 townhomes at 1401 S Columbus Blvd, addressing Pennsport community concerns about river access and zoning.

Concordia Group and D3 Real Estate Development have submitted a proposal for a new 195-unit townhome community located at 1401 S. Columbus Blvd. in Philadelphia. This site sits between the Delaware River and the Pennsport neighborhood in South Philadelphia. The developers are seeking to break a 20-year cycle of stalled redevelopment attempts at this specific parcel. The current plan includes a significant increase in parking spaces relative to previous iterations.

Project Design and Developer History

Interface Studio Architects, a Philadelphia-based firm, has designed the layout for this residential complex. This firm has previously collaborated with Concordia and D3 on other successful projects along the Delaware River waterfront. These developers recently completed North Bank at 2001 Beach St., a 475-unit townhome development that is fully sold. They also recently shifted their strategy at 2001 Richmond St. to include 219 single-family townhomes after abandoning an apartment proposal.

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The new project differs significantly from the North Bank development. Alexandria Gauzza of Interface Studio Architects noted that 1401 S. Columbus Blvd has more existing commercial context. The site is adjacent to everyday shopping centers and a Giant supermarket. This proximity creates a more walkable connection to the surrounding established neighborhood compared to the isolated nature of North Bank.

Access and Infrastructure Plans

A central feature of the proposal is the extension of Dickinson Street through the center of the development. This street currently dead-ends at the parking lot of the adjacent Giant supermarket. The developers plan to make this extended road the main public entrance into the community and the primary access point to the Delaware River. This design aims to preserve public access to the riverfront and the Delaware River bicycle and pedestrian path.

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The 195 homes will include 22 duplex buildings positioned at the north and south edges of the site. Every unit in the development will feature either three or four bedrooms. The plan also includes twice as many parking spaces as previously considered. This layout is intended to integrate the new community with the existing infrastructure of Pennsport.

Ownership and Legal Context

The ownership history of the land is complex and involves recent legal proceedings. The previous owner, National Realty Investment Advisors, filed for bankruptcy in 2023. This filing occurred amid accusations that the company operated a Ponzi scheme. The property is now owned by the AIRN Liquidation Trust, which was created in 2023 to manage and sell assets to pay creditors.

Concordia and D3 have been in discussions with the AIRN Liquidation Trust since the spring. Sources familiar with the negotiations state that terms have not yet been finalized. The developers declined to provide public comment on the proposal. However, Concordia representatives presented the plan to the Pennsport Civic Association during a public meeting in November.

Community Reception and Next Steps

The Pennsport Civic Association met with the developers on November 11. Patrick Fitzmaurice, the president of the association, stated that the group does not yet have an official stance. The main concerns revolve around ensuring permanent public access to the Delaware River Trail. Residents are worried that the extended Dickinson Street could eventually be privatized or cut off from the public.

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Fitzmaurice indicated that townhomes are a better fit for the area than large apartment buildings. This view is influenced by a neighboring proposal for a 620-unit multifamily project at 1341 S. Christopher Columbus Blvd. The community group believes that adding more large apartment blocks would saturate the waterfront. The project does not require breaks from the Zoning Board of Adjustment.

The next major step for the proposal is the December 1 meeting of the advisory-only Civic Design Review board. The community group can provide input during this process. The developers aim to maintain the walkable connection to the neighborhood while delivering a dense residential product. The outcome of the Civic Design Review will be a key factor in the future of the project.

This development marks a potential resolution to two decades of uncertainty for the site. Previous owners included Bart Blatstein, who attempted to place a Foxwoods Casino there before selling the land. The current proposal offers a scale and design that some residents feel aligns better with the existing fabric of South Philadelphia.