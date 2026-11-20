A 4346-square-foot Concord property sold for $1.1 million stands out as the best deal in Contra Costa County during the week of October 12, highlighting significant market value.

A single-family residence located in Concord has secured the top position on the list of the most favorable real estate deals within Contra Costa County for the week of October 12. The property, situated on the 800 block of Ridge Drive, sold for a total of $1,100,000. This transaction distinguishes itself through a remarkably low price per square foot of $253, offering substantial value compared to the broader market averages recorded during the same period.

Weekly Market Data Overview

During the specific reporting window of October 12, Contra Costa County recorded a total of 239 residential property sales. The average price for these transactions stood at $1,100,000, which matches the sale price of the leading deal in Concord. The average price per square foot across the entire county reached $434, significantly higher than the $253 achieved by the Ridge Drive property. The typical home sold during this timeframe featured 1,953 square feet of living space, three bedrooms, and one bathroom. The analysis focuses on residential sales priced between $300,000 and $1,250,000 where the title was officially recorded between October 12 and October 18.

Also read Contra Costa County Real Estate Sales Top $6.5 Million in Latest Report

Concord Property Details and Specs

The standout property at 800 Ridge Drive in Concord spans 4,346 square feet of living area, making it one of the largest homes among the week's featured deals. Constructed in 1988, the four-bedroom, three-bathroom residence offers extensive interior space that contributes to its competitive pricing metric. The finalization of this sale occurred on October 2, and the low cost per square foot underscores the value proposition for buyers in the East Bay market. The home's size relative to its price point explains its ranking as the premier deal for the week.

High-Value Sales in Orinda and Danville

Other notable transactions occurred in affluent neighborhoods including Orinda and Danville. A 2,098-square-foot single-family house in the first block of Muth Drive, Orinda, sold for $1,125,000, resulting in a price per square foot of $536. Built in 1960, this four-bedroom, two-bathroom home closed on October 6. In Danville, a townhouse in the 500 block of Silver Lake Drive fetched $1.15 million. This 1,550-square-foot property, built in 1980 with three bedrooms and two bathrooms, carried a higher per-square-foot cost of $742 but closed on the same date.

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Notable Transactions in Walnut Creek and Brentwood

Walnut Creek saw two significant sales during the period. A 1,183-square-foot home in the 3100 block of Manor Avenue sold for $1,125,000 on October 6. Built in 1949, this two-bedroom, one-bathroom property commanded a steep $951 per square foot. Meanwhile, a 1,976-square-foot townhouse on Beacon Ridge Lane sold for $1.2 million on October 5. Built in 1988, this three-bedroom, three-bathroom residence had a price per square foot of $607. In Brentwood, a larger 3,985-square-foot home on Rutherford Circle sold for $1.2 million on October 6. Built in 2001, this five-bedroom, three-bathroom house offered a competitive $301 per square foot.

Additional Sales in Clayton, Richmond, and Discovery Bay

The market activity also included properties in Clayton, Richmond, and Discovery Bay. In Clayton, a 2,032-square-foot home on Bloching Circle sold for $1,168,000 on October 2, while another 2,324-square-foot residence on El Molino Drive sold for $1.25 million on the same date. Both Clayton properties featured four or more bedrooms. In Richmond, a 1,767-square-foot home on Tulare Avenue sold for $1.2 million on October 7. Finally, in Discovery Bay, a 3,623-square-foot home on Oakmont Court sold for $1,215,000 on October 5, featuring three bedrooms and four bathrooms with a price per square foot of $335.