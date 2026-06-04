Concord Announces Strategic Partnership with Lito Music to Expand Latin Music Footprint

Independent music company Concord has formed a strategic partnership with Lito Music, founded by Latin rap pioneer Lito MC Cassidy, to bolster its presence in the global Latin music market and invest in the future of reggaetón.

Independent music company Concord announced on Thursday a strategic partnership with Lito Music , the company founded by Latin rap pioneer Lito MC Cassidy. This alliance marks a key step in Concord 's continued expansion within the global Latin music market and reflects its commitment to investing at the highest level in the future of reggaetón .

Half of the Puerto Rican hip-hop duo Lito & Polaco, Lito MC Cassidy is a foundational figure in the rise and development of the Latin urban movement, helping define the sound and cultural framework of reggaetón in the early 1990s, influencing generations of artists and contributing to projects recognized at the highest levels of the industry. The strategic partnership will combine Lito's vision and expertise with Concord's global infrastructure, teams and capabilities.

The focus will be on building a culturally driven, globally competitive record label that prioritizes world-class execution, strategic artist development and long-term catalog value creation. Lito MC Cassidy stated that this partnership reflects where he is today: using his experience as an artist to develop new talent the right way, while continuing to work with established artists to turn them into global stars and take their careers even further into the mainstream market.

Concord Label Group chief executive emphasized that this initiative is a clear example of how Concord drives growth by partnering with proven cultural leaders and providing them with the support, resources and global infrastructure needed to build lasting ventures. He noted that Lito brings credibility, creative instinct and a deep connection to the culture. Together, they are building a label designed to develop the next generation of talent, support high-impact releases and significantly strengthen Concord's presence in Latin music





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Concord Lito Music Lito MC Cassidy Reggaetón Latin Music Strategic Partnership Artist Development

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