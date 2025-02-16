Conclave Reigns Supreme at 78th British Academy Film Awards

The 78th British Academy Film Awards (BAFTAs) celebrated cinematic excellence, with 'Conclave' clinching Best Picture and other key awards. 'The Brutalist' emerged as a strong contender, while 'Emilia Pérez', despite controversy, won two awards.

The 78th British Academy Film Awards (BAFTAs) took place in London on Sunday, February 16, 2025, honoring the best in British and international cinema. Papal thriller ' Conclave ' emerged as a dominant force, securing four awards including the coveted Best Picture prize.

The film, starring Ralph Fiennes as a cardinal navigating the complexities of a papal conclave, triumphed over a diverse slate of contenders including ' Anora ', ' The Brutalist ', ' Emilia Pérez ', and Bob Dylan biopic ' A Complete Unknown '. ' Conclave ' also claimed Outstanding British Film, Editing, and Adapted Screenplay awards. Another notable winner was ' The Brutalist ', which garnered four awards, including Best Director for Brady Corbet and Best Actor for Adrien Brody. Brody's performance as a Hungarian-Jewish architect navigating postwar America resonated with the audience and critics alike. Mikey Madison, for her captivating portrayal of an exotic dancer entangled with a Russian oligarch's son in ' Anora ', won the Best Actress award.' Emilia Pérez ', a genre-bending musical film about a transgender ex-cartel boss, defied controversy to secure two awards, including Best Film Not in the English Language. Zoe Saldaña received the Best Supporting Actress award for her performance as a lawyer aiding the protagonist's transition. Despite the film's star, Karla Sofía Gascón, withdrawing from promotion due to social media controversies, the film's director, Jacques Audiard, acknowledged her contribution during his acceptance speech. Other notable winners included Kieran Culkin for Best Supporting Actor in ' A Real Pain ', and ' Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl ' for Best Animated Feature and Best Family and Children's Film





PennLive / 🏆 463. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

BAFTA Awards Conclave The Brutalist Emilia Perez Mikey Madison Adrien Brody British Film Cinema Awards

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

BAFTA Film Awards Winners Unveiled (Updating Live)The British Academy's ceremony in London, hosted by Scottish actor David Tennant, also honored

Read more »

'Conclave' leads the pack and struggling 'Emilia Pérez' faces a test at Britain's BAFTA film awardsPapal thriller “Conclave” leads the race for the 78th British Academy while genre-bending musical “Emilia Pérez” faces a test of whether a global backlash has made the former prize favorite an awards-season pariah.

Read more »

'Conclave' leads the pack and struggling 'Emilia Pérez' faces a test at Britain's BAFTA film awardsPapal thriller “Conclave” leads the race for the 78th British Academy while genre-bending musical “Emilia Pérez” faces a test of whether a global backlash has made the former prize favorite an awards-season pariah.

Read more »

'Conclave' leads the pack and struggling 'Emilia Pérez' faces a test at Britain's BAFTA film awardsPapal thriller “Conclave” leads the race for the 78th British Academy while genre-bending musical “Emilia Pérez” faces a test of whether a global backlash has made the former prize favorite an awards-season pariah.

Read more »

'Conclave' leads the pack and struggling 'Emilia Pérez' faces a test at Britain's BAFTA film awardsPapal thriller “Conclave” leads the race for the 78th British Academy while genre-bending musical “Emilia Pérez” faces a test of whether a global backlash has made the former prize favorite an awards-season pariah.

Read more »

‘Conclave’ Wins Best Film at 2025 BAFTA Awards: Full Winners List'Conclave' was named best film at the 2025 BAFTA Awards on Sunday (Feb. 16). See the full winners list.

Read more »