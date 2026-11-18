Dr. Aaron Block joins a growing movement of physicians leaving traditional insurance models to address the US doctor shortage and improve patient access through direct care.

Dr. Aaron Block graduated from medical school with significant debt and began his career as a family medicine doctor for a health system, but he eventually left that model to start his own concierge practice. This transition reflects a broader shift in the American healthcare landscape, where physicians are increasingly bypassing traditional insurance structures due to systemic frustrations. The move comes at a time when the United States faces a critical shortfall in family medicine physicians, internal medicine specialists, and pediatricians, creating gaps in patient care that new models are attempting to fill.

The Core Mechanism Of Direct Patient Care

Block decided to take a leap into independent practice alongside his husband, John Waters, who serves as a nurse practitioner. Their clinic operates on a direct-to-consumer model that allows them to spend more time with each patient rather than rushing through appointments to meet quality metrics. In the traditional system, the average primary care visit lasts approximately seven minutes, forcing doctors to cram extensive evaluations into very short windows. Block noted that he was often graded on whether specific metrics, such as blood pressure control, were met within that brief timeframe, which he felt derailed the actual patient visit.

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Concierge medicine and direct primary care have emerged as viable alternatives for physicians frustrated with insurance red tape and the pressure to see thousands of patients. Block's practice currently holds a roster of about 131 patients, a number he considers a significant achievement for a new practice that started with zero patients. The goal is to reach between 700 and 800 patients, which is substantially lower than the 2,500 to 3,500 patients typically managed by doctors in a traditional healthcare system. This smaller roster size allows the team to determine when to slow down patient intake to ensure easy access for those who need to be seen.

Stakeholder Positions On Team-Based Care Models

To address the growing physician shortage, traditional clinics have increasingly turned to telemedicine, physician assistants, and nurse practitioners to manage their large patient rosters. The National Center for Health Workforce Analysis reports that there were an estimated 374,970 nurse practitioners and 29,433 physician assistants in primary care by 2024. These advanced practice clinicians outnumber the nation's 340,319 primary care doctors, highlighting a major shift in the composition of the healthcare workforce. The nurse practitioner workforce grew at an average annual rate of 10% between 2016 and 2023, while physician assistants grew by just under 9% and doctors by only 1%.

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Dr. Shannon Dowler, a family physician in Marshall, North Carolina, and a board member of the American Academy of Family Physicians, supports this team-based approach. She stated that the best care she has experienced personally and provides to her patients comes from this collaborative model. By sending milder cases to less-trained and lower-paid health professionals, doctors can free up their time to see patients with chronic health problems or more dire illnesses. This strategy aims to improve overall access to care for the thousands of patients who have flooded traditional clinic rosters.

However, not all experts agree that expanding the role of advanced practice clinicians is the optimal solution. Dr. Jason Goldman, immediate past president of the American College of Physicians, expressed concern that quality of care might suffer if doctors lean too heavily on nurse practitioners and physician assistants. He argued that these professionals do not receive the same level of training and expertise as family physicians. Goldman emphasized that only a physician should lead the healthcare team, with appropriate support from nurse practitioners and physician assistants performing their roles under proper supervision.

Real-World Impact And Future Projections

The United States faces a growing shortfall of physicians, with projections indicating a need for between 40,400 and 70,600 additional family doctors, internal medicine physicians, and pediatricians within the next decade. A 2025 report from the National Center for Health Workforce Analysis anticipates a nationwide shortage of more than 70,600 primary care doctors by 2038. Despite this shortage, the report also projects a surplus of 72,900 nurse practitioners and 6,600 physician assistants by that same date, driven by faster growth rates in those professions.

In response to these workforce dynamics, innovative strategies are being employed throughout the healthcare landscape to meet American demand for primary care. Urgent care centers and retail clinics have sprung up to provide prompt care for individuals who cannot get appointments with their family doctor or do not have one. These new care models have emerged through the cracks in the traditional system, offering alternative options for both patients and providers.

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As the healthcare system continues to evolve, the tension between efficiency and quality remains a central theme. While team-based care has improved access, concerns about training disparities persist among medical leadership. The rise of concierge and direct primary care practices like Block and Waters' clinic offers a glimpse into a potential future where smaller patient loads and direct provider relationships might redefine the standard of family medicine in America.