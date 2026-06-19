Fox News's Concha questionEd the assumption that the Knicks players are all anti-Trump, suggesting some may support the president due to tax benefits.

Fox News's Concha questioned the assumption that the Knicks pLayers are all anti-Trump, suggesting some may support the president due to tax benefits . The team is expected to become the first NBA champions to visit the White House under Trump,following the Oklahoma City Thunder's decision to decline the invitation last year.

Concha also expressed skepticism about the idea of the Knicks visit being seen through a racial prism,stating that everything shouldn't be viewed that way. The Knicks' visit to the White House has been met with criticism, with some fans booing the president during a game at Madison Square Garden.

Concha believes the visit will be a fun event to watch, despite potential backlash. the team's owner,Dolan, enjoyed having Trump at the game, but the president's appearance was met with negative reactions from the crowd. Concha also pointed out that the Knicks' visit will be a reminder that when you attempt to destroy one part of history, you're destroying all of our histories, as Goldberg said on Fox News. the Knicks' decision to accept the invitation has been met with mixed reactions, with some people supporting the team's choice and others criticizing it.

The team's visit to the White House will be a historic moment, as the first NBA champions to do so under Trump's administration. Concha too questioned why everyone assumes the Knicks players don't support Trump or need to meet the president, suggesting that some players may have different opinions on the matter.

The Knicks' visit to the White House has sparked a lot of debate, with some people seeing it as a positive event and others viewing it as a negative one. Concha believes that the visit will be a fun event to watch, despite the potential backlash.

The team's owner, Dolan, enjoyed having Trump at the game, but the president's appearance was met with negative reactions from the crowd. concha also pointed out that the Knicks' visit will be a reminder that when you try to destroy one part of history,you're destroying all of our histories, as Goldberg said on Fox Updates





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