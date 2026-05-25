Concerts by the Sea Returns to La Jolla Cove with Tribute Bands and Danceable Music

Free live music is coming back to La Jolla Cove this summer, and much of it will hark back to hits of the 1960s to ’80s. The annual Concerts by the Sea series is set to return to Scripps Park every Sunday from July 12 to Aug. 2 with a lineup of bands paying homage to some of music’s biggest stars. The 2026 edition got support from the La Jolla Traffic & Transportation Board on May 19, as it voted unanimously to approve the closure of six parking spaces during the series.

Music fans fill Scripps Park in La Jolla with blankets, chairs, and umbrellas during the 2025 Concerts by the Sea series. The annual Concerts by the Sea series is set to return to Scripps Park every Sunday from July 12 to Aug. 2 with a lineup of bands paying homage to some of music’s biggest stars.

The 2026 edition got support from the La Jolla Traffic & Transportation Board on May 19, as it voted unanimously to approve the closure of six parking spaces during the series. Concerts by the Sea chairman Howard Zatkin speaks to the La Jolla Traffic & Transportation Board on May 19 about closing six parking spaces during this year’s summer series at Scripps Park.

The series, previously run by the La Jolla Town Council and the Rotary Club of La Jolla, hit pause in 2016 because of funding issues but hopes to continue its success. For 2026, Zatkin is bringing back one of last year’s more popular acts, plus another returning group and two series newcomers. Beatles tribute band Abbey Road will perform Sunday, July 19, as part of the Concerts by the Sea series in La Jolla.

The band, formed in the Long Beach-Orange County area in 2009, has become a national touring act with about 150 dates per year. Jumping Jack Flash and The Detroit Underground will be making their series debuts. The Springsteen Experience will be making its second appearance in Concerts by the Sea (the first was in 2023)





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Concerts By The Sea La Jolla Cove Scripps Park Tribute Bands Danceable Music Beatles Tribute Band The Springsteen Experience Jumping Jack Flash The Detroit Underground

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