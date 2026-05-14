Concerns Over FIFA World Cup Ball Design: Might Make Long Kicks Come Up Short

Scientists have raised concerns over the FIFA World Cup ball, as simulations show that its rough design might make long kicks come up short. This year's ball, the Trionda, features a unique design and is the first ball in World Cup history to be made from just four panels. The rough surface has sparked concerns that the Trionda might dip and dive like the infamous Jabulani ball, which caused chaos at the 2010 World Cup in South Africa. However, researchers now say that the upcoming FIFA World Cup offering might have the opposite problem.

Scientists have raised concerns over the FIFA World Cup ball, as simulations show that its rough design might make long kicks come up short. This year's ball, the Trionda, features a unique design and is the first ball in World Cup history to be made from just four panels.

The rough surface has sparked concerns that the Trionda might dip and dive like the infamous Jabulani ball, which caused chaos at the 2010 World Cup in South Africa. However, researchers now say that the upcoming FIFA World Cup offering might have the opposite problem. To make up for the short seam length, which would make the ball smoother, Adidas included deep grooves on each panel and added a rough outer texture.

This has created changes to the 'drag crisis' which could cause problems for powerful kickers. Writing in The Conversation, Dr Goff explained: 'In plain language, that suggests a hard–hit long ball may lose a little range.





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