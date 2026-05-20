This news text discusses various topics such as the Castro Valley Unified School District's Facilities Master Plan, Israel's genocidal behavior, a sanctuary in Congo, and BART director's funding.

Castro Valley Unified School District is pitching their Facilities Master Plan which shows that Phase 1 consists of demolishing the high school tennis courts and not replacing them.

In what world is it okay for public authorities to ask taxpayers for $212 million and then use the money to eliminate facilities and opportunities for students? This is not the first time tennis students have been slighted by CVUSD. Two years ago, many of the same tennis students returned to Canyon Middle School at the end of summer to find that the School District had destroyed Canyon’s tennis courts with no public notice.

The Canyon Middle School tennis team was eliminated. Voters in Castro Valley should demand transparency and fairness from CVUSD, starting with a vote against Measure B. Proposing a new strategy to save Lebanon. I do not think that speaking out against Israel’s genocidal behavior is antisemitic any more than speaking out against the KKK is anti-Christian. We must reject this new definition of antisemitism being perpetuated.

It trivializes the problem of real antisemitism. Normalizing Israel’s practices of occupation, ethnic cleansing, land theft, apartheid rule, collective punishment, torture, starvation via blockade, imprisonment without charge, and forced displacement of civilians in Palestine, Lebanon, Syria and Iran — with impunity — goes against all Jewish teachings. We must call these actions what they are: crimes against humanity. We must stop facilitating Israel’s sadism in the Middle East.

Holding Israel to universally accepted norms is not antisemitic; it’s pro-humanity, promoting peace and making us all safer. A rare sanctuary in Congo looks after baby bonobos. You didn’t mention that, along with chimpanzees, they’re our nearest living relatives. Chimpanzees don’t impress me all that much, but Bonobos — a friendly, sex-loving matriarchy — are worthy of our attention.

Melissa Hernandez is running for Congress in District 14 while serving as a BART director, a position that oversees billions in contracts for engineering, construction and transit-adjacent real estate development. Voters deserve to know who is funding her campaign. show contributions from the CEMEX Inc. Employees PAC ($2,500) and WSP USA Inc. PAC ($500), a cement conglomerate and an infrastructure engineering firm, both active in the kinds of public contracts BART awards.

Additional donors include employees of Jacobs Engineering, Ponderosa Homes and Brookfield Residential Properties, companies that have direct financial interests in BART board decisions on construction and transit-oriented development. These donors may believe in her candidacy, or they may be investing in access to a sitting board member. Either way, voters should ask: When those contract votes come up, whose interests will she represent





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Political & Social Castro Valley Unified School District Facilities Master Plan Israel Anti-Semitism Sanctuary In Congo Melissa Hernandez BART Director Funding Measure B Anti-Semitism

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