Belarus could be used as a launchpad for a Russian offensive in Ukraine, while a bus crash in Virginia has resulted in the deaths of five people, including a family of four. The top candidates for California governor are set to be decided in Tuesday's primary election, and a parade in Paris was marred by clashes between fans and police. In Argentina, young people are identifying themselves as animals, and in New York, the future of a beloved dog statue is up in the air.

Concerns are growing that Belarus could be used as a launchpad for a Russia n offensive in Ukraine . Meanwhile, in the United States, a bus crash in Virginia has resulted in the deaths of five people, including a family of four who were traveling to a wedding.

The bus driver has been charged in connection with the incident. In other news, the top candidates for California governor are set to be decided in Tuesday's primary election. In Paris, a parade was held to celebrate the Champions League win of Paris Saint-Germain, but the event was marred by clashes between fans and police. In Argentina, a viral phenomenon has seen young people identifying themselves as animals.

In New York, the future of a beloved dog statue on a warehouse is up in the air. Many new mothers experience postpartum depression, which can be more serious than the common 'baby blues'. A photo has captured President Trump and his wife awaiting the British royals from a rare White House angle. Soaring prices during the Iran war are jeopardizing travel to tourism-dependent countries in Asia.

Being a night owl may not be great for your heart, but there are steps you can take to mitigate the effects. The US adult cigarette smoking rate has hit another all-time low. In farm country, an old American pickup truck has become more than just a workhorse. A Mexican designer is blending soccer and pre-Hispanic culture ahead of the World Cup.

The US Congress is investigating the Epstein case, but there has been no accountability yet. The Israeli army has captured a strategic castle in Lebanon, its deepest incursion into the country in 26 years. NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani has skipped the annual parade celebrating Israel, but has pledged a big police presence. The Spurs have won the West and will head to the NBA Finals after defeating the Thunder 111-103 in Game 7.

Frankie Valli has canceled the remainder of the Four Seasons' farewell tour due to health concerns. In Colombia, presidential candidates Ivan Cepeda, Abelardo de la Espriella, and Paloma Valencia have taken to the polls in the country's presidential election, with armed guards and police keeping watch





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US President Praises Belarus Leader Despite Human Rights ConcernsUS President Donald Trump has praised the leader of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko, for his cooperation and friendship, despite concerns over human rights violations in the country. The US has eased sanctions on Belarus' state institutions and companies, but many living under Lukashenko's regime are not convinced by his friendly demeanor.

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Concerns mount that Belarus could be a launchpad for a new Russian offensive in UkraineMore than four years ago, Belarus allowed Russia to use its territory to invade Ukraine.

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Concerns mount that Belarus could be a launchpad for a new Russian offensive in UkraineMore than four years ago, Belarus allowed Russia to use its territory to invade Ukraine.

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Belarus a Key Concern as Possible Russian Offensive Launchpad Amid Global News RoundupA roundup of significant global news stories including heightened tensions over Belarus's role in Ukraine, a fatal Virginia crash, Trump's upcoming fair appearance, PSG's parade, an Argentine viral trend, a New York statue's fate, postpartum health warnings, a rare White House photo, travel cost spikes from Middle East conflict, heart risks for night owls, record low U.S. smoking rates, the cultural evolution of pickup trucks, a World Cup fashion line, Epstein case scrutiny, Israeli-Lebanese border clash, NYC mayor's Israel parade absence, Spurs' NBA Finals berth, Frankie Valli tour cancellation, and a Yankees-Athletics baseball photo series.

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