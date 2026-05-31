Concern about water and the Great Salt Lake reaches new heights in Utah

A recent Deseret News poll found that 86% of Utahns are concerned about the Great Salt Lake's water levels, with 51% expressing 'very concerned' and 35% expressing 'somewhat concerned'. The poll also found that millennials were the most concerned about the lake's water levels, followed by baby boomers, Gen X, and Gen Z.

Concern about water and the Great Salt Lake has reached new heights in Utah , with 86% of residents expressing concern, according to a recent Deseret News poll.

The poll, conducted by Morning Consult among 802 voters, found that 51% of respondents were 'very concerned' and 35% were 'somewhat concerned' about the lake's water levels. The Great Salt Lake is currently experiencing 'serious adverse effects' due to a lack of water, with over half of its lake bed exposed. State leaders have called for a statewide drought emergency and have asked residents to conserve water this summer.

The Interior Department has also requested $1 billion in funding for fiscal year 2027 to help the lake. The poll found that millennials were the most concerned about the lake's water levels, followed by baby boomers, Gen X, and Gen Z. Democrats were significantly more likely to be 'very concerned' about the lake's water levels than Republicans.

The poll also found that rural and suburban residents were more likely to be concerned about the issue than urban residents, with 88% and 89% of respondents respectively expressing concern. Tim Hawkes, chair of the Great Salt Lake Advisory Council, emphasized the importance of individual effort in conserving water, saying 'We'll only get there if everybody sits down and sort of asks themselves, honestly, 'What can I do to conserve water? How can I get by with less?

''. Ben Abbott, executive director of Grow the Flow, expressed hope that the new polling 'brings me a lot of hope'. He noted that the uptick in Utah legislation about water conservation and the lake gives him hope that the state will have the political power needed to solve the problem





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Great Salt Lake Water Conservation Drought Utah Polling

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