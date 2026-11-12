Conan The Black Pyramid Revealed As New Action Roguelite RPG

Grindstone and Games Farm announce Conan: The Black Pyramid, a 2027 action roguelite RPG featuring Arnold Schwarzenegger's character alongside Solomon Kane and Dark Agnes in a labyrinthine adventure.

Game publisher Grindstone has officially unveiled Conan: The Black Pyramid during the recent Golden Joystick Awards ceremony. This new title introduces a fresh entry in the franchise, bringing the iconic barbarian back to modern gaming platforms through an innovative interactive experience.

New Game Announcement Details

Conan: The Black Pyramid is an action roguelite role-playing game developed by Games Farm. The project is set for release on PC via Steam in 2027. The game operates within the shared universe originally created by author Robert E. Howard. It combines gritty visuals with dynamic gameplay mechanics that blend melee combat and sorcery.

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Playable Heroes And Gameplay Mechanics

Players can choose from five playable heroes, including Conan, Solomon Kane, and Dark Agnes. The premise describes a labyrinth called the Black Pyramid that ignores the rules of space and time. Legends are pulled from their own centuries to wake up inside this shifting structure. Each descent brings characters closer to discovering who summoned them to the labyrinth.

Combat Systems And Co-op Features

The gameplay promises an exciting mix of swordplay, gunfire, and magical abilities in every encounter. Warriors can utilize Warrior Memories, ancient artifacts, and Combat Masteries to enhance their abilities. Players collect dice to secure better loot immediately or save them for later challenges. The title supports both solo play and 2-player online co-op for partnered adventures.

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Schwarzenegger Returns To The Role

This announcement follows Arnold Schwarzenegger confirming his return as the character at the Arnold Sports Festival in Columbus, Ohio. He discussed a narrative where Conan was King for forty years before being forced out of the kingdom. The storyline involves conflict, madness, violence, magic, and various creatures as the hero returns. These details align with the high-stakes action expected in the new game development.

Market Impact And Future Releases

The release in 2027 marks a significant step for the franchise following recent media developments. Fans can anticipate a detailed exploration of the labyrinth as the mystery unravels. The combination of established literary roots and modern roguelite mechanics aims to attract a broad audience. Grindstone and Games Farm continue to expand the presence of the character in digital media.