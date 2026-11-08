Conan O'Brien Says Modern Politics Lacks Soul Before Midterm Elections

Former NBC host Conan O'Brien argued on the eve of the midterm elections that modern politics lacks a soul, pointing to a Ramaswamy ad as an example.

Former NBC late-night show host Conan O'Brien shared his views on the state of American politics on the eve of the midterm elections. Speaking to an audience, O'Brien said he had been thinking a great deal about politics and recent events, and he framed his concern in moral rather than religious terms.

O'Brien made his remarks in a live setting, where he addressed the tone and conduct of political figures. His comments focused on what he described as a lack of inner conviction among some people in public life, and he tied that concern directly to the campaign season that was then underway.

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Conan O'Brien Describes the Soul Argument

Conan O'Brien said that people need a soul, a term he explained in a broad, almost biological sense rather than as a matter of religious doctrine. He noted that he was raised Catholic but said that his point applied to any faith or to no faith at all.

According to O'Brien, a person needs a set of principles that define what they will do and what they will not do. He argued that individuals must hold an ongoing internal dialogue about who they are and what they are trying to accomplish.

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O'Brien said the trend he finds most troubling is what he sees as a cultural shift in how people behave. He said that this development is what makes him feel so sad about the current moment.

Ramaswamy Ad and the Car Design Comparison

O'Brien specifically pointed to an advertisement that Vivek Ramaswamy ran, saying that he looked at the ad and concluded that anyone who made such an ad would have no soul. He asked what there was left to discuss if a person had no soul at all.

To illustrate his broader point, O'Brien compared modern politics to the design of automobiles. He explained that cars once looked dramatically different from one another, but that manufacturers began using wind tunnels to design them, and as a result many vehicles converged on the same aerodynamic shape. He listed a Ford, a Maybach, a BMW and a Porsche as examples of cars that now look alike.

Applying that comparison to politics, O'Brien said that someone seemed to have figured out that a politician without a soul is more aerodynamic and will move faster. He described that approach as the most nihilistic thing he had ever seen.

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Modern Politics Leaders and the Midterm Backdrop

O'Brien said that the people who appear to be in control or in charge today are not truly in control, though they hold positions of power. He said he was convinced that these figures never pause to reflect on what they would do or what they would refuse to do.

The remarks were delivered on the eve of the midterm elections, which places O'Brien's criticism at the center of a national debate over the conduct of political campaigns. His comments reflect a broader argument that character and personal principles should matter as much as political performance to voters and public figures alike.