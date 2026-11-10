Conan O'Brien Honors Rob and Michele Reiner at Children's Institute Gala

Conan O'Brien spoke about the deaths of Rob and Michele Singer Reiner at the Children's Institute Cape & Gown Gala, which raised a record-breaking $4 million. Nick Reiner faces two counts of first-degree murder.

Conan O'Brien, 63, said the deaths of filmmaker Rob Reiner and his wife, Michele Singer Reiner, still feel unreal to him. He spoke at the 2026 Children's Institute annual Cape & Gown Gala on Sunday, November 8, where the event raised a record-breaking $4 million and honored the couple. The deaths followed a fight involving their son, Nick Reiner, who is 33 and has been charged in the case.

O'Brien's comments were his first public remarks acknowledging the difficulties he faced after his holiday party became connected to the deaths. Rob Reiner was 78 and Michele Singer Reiner was 68. Us Weekly confirmed on Monday, December 15, that the couple died from apparent stab wounds, according to the Los Angeles police.

Also read Jake Reiner Shares What He Misses Most About Late Parents Rob and Michelle

Children's Institute Gala Raises Record $4 Million

The Children's Institute Cape & Gown Gala raised a record-breaking $4 million on Sunday night, November 8, according to the source report. The event celebrated Rob Reiner and Michele Singer Reiner, whose work and causes were closely tied to the organization.

O'Brien said the gala gave him a way to picture the couple still working on the causes they cared about. He said that multiple times a week, the reality that Rob and Michele are gone hits him, and that it leaves him feeling very hollow. He added that supporting the Children's Institute is a way to keep the couple close by joining in and doing the work they valued.

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O'Brien Describes Shock After Holiday Party

Conan O'Brien said his holiday party took place with close friends, and that the next day brought news of the deaths. He described how he and his wife had been seeing Rob and Michele Singer Reiner frequently in the period before the killings, and called the couple lovely people.

O'Brien said he was in shock for quite a while afterward and described the loss as very awful. He also said Rob Reiner's public voice on national issues has gone quiet in an instant, which he said is still hard for him to comprehend.

Nick Reiner Charged With Two Counts of Murder

Nick Reiner, 33, was arrested and charged with two counts of first-degree murder. The charges include special circumstance allegations of multiple murders, murder by means of lying in wait, and use of a dangerous and deadly weapon, a knife. Nick Reiner is presumed innocent of these allegations unless proven guilty in court.

The late couple also shared a son, Jake, 35, and a daughter, Romy, 29. A prosecutor announced that the office would not seek the death penalty against Nick Reiner. If convicted, he faces a maximum sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole.

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Court Hearing Set for January 13, 2027

A hearing is scheduled for January 13, 2027, to decide whether to unseal grand jury transcripts in the case against Nick Reiner. The source report does not specify what the transcripts contain or how the court will rule.

Nick Reiner is currently being held without bail at the Los Angeles County Twin Towers Correctional Facility. He is scheduled to stand trial next year, and the case will proceed through the Los Angeles court system until then.