Con Edison Proposes Double-Digit Rate Hikes, Sparking Outrage in New York and New Jersey

The state's Department of Public Service (DPS) will ultimately decide on the rate hikes in New York, while the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities (BPU) has already completed its yearly electricity auction for the top four utilities, indicating the inevitability of price increases for New Jersey residents. While Con Edison states the rate hikes are necessary to fund investments in clean energy, build new infrastructure, and expand support for low-income customers, many residents and officials are voicing their opposition. Rep. Ritchie Torres has called on Governor Kathy Hochul and the DPS to reject the proposal, arguing that Con Ed has overcharged customers for years and pointing to a significant disparity in gas delivery rates compared to National Grid, another utility serving the same area. Torres also emphasizes the burden these increases place on low-income households, highlighting the fact that some residents are paying more for utility bills than for essential expenses like car leases.Con Edison acknowledges the affordability concerns and asserts that it has invested $300 million in energy assistance programs for low-income customers last year. The utility also claims to have offered multiple meetings with Rep. Torres to find solutions to the problem, attributing the varying delivery rates to factors like level of service and infrastructure serving the specific area. Meanwhile, the DPS states that it is actively working to identify cost-cutting measures at Con Ed as part of the 11-month review process for any potential rate hikes. In New Jersey, the BPU attributes the price increases to a growing demand for electricity and the ongoing strain on the electric grid. The New Jersey Rate Counsel warns that the substantial increase in electricity rates will have a significant impact on families and businesses, particularly those with limited financial resources





