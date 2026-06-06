Computer-designed universal vaccine shows early human trial success

Cambridge team tests computer-designed universal vaccine showing immune response in first human trial

A Cambridge-led team has developed an early-stage vaccine platform that uses computational design to generate broad immune protection against entire virus families, with the aim of reducing the need to repeatedly update vaccines as viruses mutate.

The approach, developed by researchers at the University of Cambridge and spin-out DIOSynVax Ltd, has now reached a key milestone after its first human clinical trial showed safety and immune response in volunteers. The trial focused on a universal Sarbeco coronavirus vaccine designed to target a wide range of related viruses, including SARS-CoV-2 and SARS.

The Phase 1 study involved 39 healthy volunteers aged 18 to 50 and was conducted at National Institute for Health and Care Research Clinical Research Facilities in Southampton and Cambridge. Participants received a DNA-based vaccine delivered through a needle-free microfluidic jet system. Researchers say the vaccine is built around an AI-designed “super-antigen” intended to trigger immune responses across multiple virus variants, including those not yet seen in humans.

“We’ve converted vaccine development from being reactive to being future-proof. Our vaccines will continue to provide protection against viruses even as they mutate into new strains,” said Jonathan Heeney. The study reports that participants showed immune responses not only to SARS-CoV-2 and SARS, but also to related bat coronaviruses that have the potential to spill over into humans.and viral genetic data collected from global surveillance programs to design antigens that capture shared features across virus families.

The goal is to create vaccines that do not need frequent redesign as new variants appear. Current vaccines are typically built around specific strains that are already circulating. This means they often require updates as viruses evolve. The Cambridge-led approach attempts to shift that model toward broader, pre-emptive protection.

The DNA vaccine in this trial was delivered using a needle-free jet injection system, which researchers say could improve ease of deployment in mass vaccination campaigns. The team also reported earlier animal studies showing strong immune responses across multiple coronavirus types before moving into human testing. Beyond coronaviruses, the researchers say the same design approach could be applied to other virus groups, including Ebola and influenza families.

The broader aim is to build vaccines that provide protection across entire viral lineages rather than single strains.

“We’ve overcome the problem of traditional vaccines, which have limited protection. It means we can escape the constant cycle of chasing the virus variants circulating in humans and updating the vaccines to try to catch up, like a dog chasing its tail,” said Saul Faust. Researchers said further work is needed before clinical use, including larger Phase 2 trials to evaluate immune response across more diverse populations and to confirm durability of protection.

With over a decade-long career in journalism, Neetika Walter has worked with The Economic Times, ANI, and Hindustan Times, covering politics, business, technology, and the clean energy sector. Passionate about contemporary culture, books, poetry, and storytelling, she brings depth and insight to her writing. When she isn’t chasing stories, she’s likely lost in a book or enjoying the company of her dogs. AI and Robotics





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Cambridge Research Coronavirus Vaccine Diosynvax DNA Vaccine Pandemic Preparedness Super Antigen Universal Vaccine

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