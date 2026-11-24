When I was a child, Russell Brand won The Sun’s “Shagger of the Year” award three years running.

won The Sun’s “Shagger of the Year” award three years running. By the time I first ventured onto social media as a teenager, I was confronted with Dan Bilzerian, the red-faced, balloon-muscled “King of Instagram”, whose more than 28 million followers were treated to images of guns and a constantly evolving harem of half-naked women.who in July 2022 was the subject of more Google searches than both Donald Trump and Kim Kardashian.

His contestant biography for Big Brother in 2016 stated that a man should be able to sleep with as many women as he likes, a freedom that didn’t apply to women.to reshape them) is to make himself as alluring as possible to attract the maximum number of women. To demonstrate the “success” of his improved looks, he kisses people’s girlfriends on livestream.

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What we have failed to explain to them, though, is why an obsession with sexual conquest is not in the least manly. Once upon a time, the quality of a man was evaluated not by the notches on his bedpost but the nobility of his character. Compulsive womanising has two sources: the head and the body .

Most such men sit somewhere between the two, and neither was ever considered noble. Aristotle thought desire was natural in its place, but to be ruled by it was “slavish and brutish”. Dante put the lustful in the upper circles of hell, and the seducers near the bottom, because appetite is just weakness while to seduce is to knowingly deceive another. In Edwardian high society, it came down to discretion.

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Affairs were tolerated, for wives as much as husbands, but they were few, serious and between equals: a lover was someone of your own standing, whose good opinion was worth having. For a man to boast about his conquests was considered vulgar, while abusing his status to sleep with women below his rank was like playing tennis against a novice and taking pride in every unreturned serve.

The real attainment was to be chosen by someone who expected you to match her in wit or standing.is the much older notion that a man’s value comes from what he does and what he contributes. A man who has that needs no stream of strangers to tell him he is desirable. He is already confident in himself. , was built on libido put to better use.

The kind of man admired by our ancestors was one who had mastered his own desires.captured the Persian king’s wife and daughters, he left them untouched. As Plutarch observed, it was more kingly to govern himself than to conquer his enemies.