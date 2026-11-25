Texas’ school voucher program is poised for a shift in oversight as Comptroller-elect Sarah Eckhardt prepares to take office, becoming the first Democrat to lead the agency in more than two decades and promising more

Texas’ school voucher program is poised for a shift in oversight as Comptroller-elect Sarah Eckhardt prepares to take office. Eckhardt will become the first Democrat to lead the agency in more than two decades and is promising more transparency around how the state’s school choice dollars are being spent.

Texas’ school voucher program is poised for a shift in oversight as Comptroller-elect Sarah Eckhardt prepares to take office. Eckhardt will become theto lead the agency in more than two decades and is promising more transparency around how the state’s school choice dollars are being spent.released by current Comptroller Don Huffines’ office, Eckhardt said she wants more detailed information about where the money is going and how participating private schools are performing.

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“The data is a good start, but we really do need to have a deeper dive on which schools are getting how much money and what the reputation of those schools is,” she said. The latest data from Huffines’ office details which private schools are receiving the most voucher dollars and how many students are participating across different parts of Texas.

Areas with theEckhardt said key information is still missing, including why some families choose not to use the vouchers they receive.

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“We know how many overall recipients declined their voucher, but we don't know why they declined their voucher. So these are important pieces of information for the legislature to be fully informed about what to do next with the voucher program,” she said. Supporters of school choice have pointed to early participation data as evidence the program is reaching families with greater needs.

State data shows more than half of participating students come from low-income families, and 17% are students with disabilities. Mandy Drogin, a senior fellow at the Texas Public Policy Foundation, said the program was designed to prioritize disadvantaged families.

“I've heard the rhetoric that this is rich people. Of course, the way that this education freedom account was set up is to make sure that those families that are most disadvantaged- we're talking about low-income, special-needs, and middle-income families,” Drogin said. CBS Austin reached out to the current comptroller’s office for more details about why it is releasing new data now. As of the latest update, there had been no response.

Huffines said in a statement on Friday that the latest data release “reflects our ongoing commitment to open government and accountability. ”I will be providing the maximum transparency and honest and reliable data so that the legislature can make the most informed decision about whether and how to continue this program," she said. Woman wanted on multiple felony warrants in custody after South Austin SWAT responseFlorida college student killed by gunfire while camping; deputies seek shooter