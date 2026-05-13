Comprehensive Report Uncovers Systematic Sexual Violence During October 7 Attacks

A new investigative report by the Civil Commission asserts that sexual violence was a deliberate and widespread strategy employed by Hamas during the October 7 attacks and subsequent hostage crisis.

The publication of the report titled 'Silenced No More' has brought to light harrowing details regarding the nature of the attacks led by Hamas on October 7, 2023.

Published by the Civil Commission, an independent nonprofit organization dedicated to researching gender-based violence, the document concludes that sexual violence was not merely incidental but was instead a systematic and integral component of the terror operations. The investigation spanned two years and was exhaustive in its scope, utilizing more than 400 personal testimonies and nearly 2,000 hours of visual evidence.

Through this rigorous analysis, the commission identified 13 distinct patterns of violence, which included gang rape, sexual torture, and forced nudity. Cochav Elkayam-Levy, the lead author and founder of the commission, emphasized that these acts were part of a deliberate tactical architecture designed to inflict maximum terror and suffering upon the victims and those taken hostage.

The report provides a grim detailed account of the atrocities committed at various locations, most notably the Nova music festival, where hundreds of lives were lost. According to the findings, the violence specifically targeted women and hostages, though children were also not spared from abuse. The commission documented instances of extreme sexual torture intended to maximize pain, including the use of burning, mutilation, and the forced insertion of objects into victims.

Some survivors were found bound or handcuffed, indicating a level of premeditated cruelty. Furthermore, the report notes that some armed groups recorded these acts of abuse and killings, subsequently circulating the footage on social media platforms to amplify the psychological trauma. The evidence suggests that the horror extended far beyond the initial day of the attack, as hostages were subjected to ongoing sexual harassment and assault during their months in captivity.

Specific accounts from released hostages, such as Romi Gonen and Guy Gilboa-Dalal, corroborate these findings, with victims describing repeated assaults and threats of death intended to ensure their silence. This report enters a highly polarized international environment where accusations of sexual violence have become deeply politicized. The Israeli government has frequently argued that the international community has ignored or minimized the evidence of these atrocities due to an inherent anti-Israel bias.

Conversely, the report's findings have been met with some skepticism by critics who have questioned previous research by Elkayam-Levy. However, the gravity of the situation is echoed by international bodies. The United Nations has stated there are 'reasonable grounds' to believe that Hamas militants committed rape and other forms of sexual violence.

Similarly, Karim Khan, the prosecutor for the International Criminal Court, indicated that he has reason to believe that three key leaders of Hamas bear responsibility for sexual violence as crimes against humanity. This legal framework suggests that the acts documented in the 'Silenced No More' report may be classified under the highest tier of international criminal law. While the report focuses on the actions of Hamas, the broader context of the conflict includes reports of abuses by other parties.

Human rights organizations and Palestinian detainees have provided testimonies regarding sexual violence and torture within Israeli prisons. A notable point of contention arose in March when Israel dropped charges against five soldiers accused of sodomizing and beating a Palestinian detainee, an act that was reportedly captured on camera. While hard-line political figures in Israel celebrated the dismissal of these charges, human rights advocates argued that such decisions demonstrate a lack of willingness to hold military personnel accountable for abuses.

This juxtaposition highlights the complex and tragic landscape of the war, where gender-based violence is reported by multiple sides, yet the systematic nature described in the Civil Commission's report presents a distinct and chilling portrait of the events of October 7 and their aftermath





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Hamas War Crimes Human Rights Israel-Gaza Conflict Gender-Based Violence

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